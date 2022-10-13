Unlock New Level of Detail and Creativity with Xiaomi 12T Series
Xiaomi 12T Series, Xiaomi TV Q2 Series and Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro now available in the UAE
Xiaomi 12T Series' leading imaging system presents unprecedented smartphone imagery experience
Xiaomi has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones - Xiaomi 12T Series, Xiaomi TV Q2 Series and Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro in the UAE with the 'Make moments mega' event that took place on October 12 at Intersect, DIFC. Powered by a suite of technological innovations, Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T both feature Xiaomi's latest imaging system for those seeking enhanced performance and creative ways to produce content.
Xiaomi's friends, content creators, tech editors and influencers attended the launch of Xiaomi's new products in Dubai. A large experience zone was set up at the event to allow guests to experience the 200MP imaging system on Xiaomi 12T Pro and learn about some of the smartphone's impressive features.
Arjun Batra, Country Manager at Xiaomi UAE and Jordan, said: "It's exciting to see some many friends and customers attending the unveil of Xiaomi latest products in the UAE. Xiaomi's market share in the Middle East has increased to 16 per cent and our goal is to increase it even further. Xiaomi will keeps satisfying the demand of its customers and tech fans who look for advanced technologies with superior quality at affordable prices."
Xiaomi 12T Series
Flagship imaging systems offer images with rich details
Both Xiaomi 12T Series flagships feature pro-grade cameras that offer users an exceptional smartphone photography experience. Featuring a pro-grade 200MP imaging system backed by ground-breaking hardware and Xiaomi's own advanced AI algorithms, Xiaomi 12T Pro delivers superb imagery with high clarity, strong night photography, and quick focusing. These together with a variety of other optimizations allow the capturing of fine details even in low-light conditions, or when shooting fast-moving subjects without losing focus.
The camera also features in-sensor 2x zoom that can utilize the capabilities of the large 1/1.22" sensor size to take ideal portraits. With Xiaomi ProCut and Ultra burst, Xiaomi 12T Pro helps you intelligently crop and create professional-looking content. To unlock movie-making creativity, Xiaomi 12T Pro supports 8K video in full resolution.
Meanwhile, Xiaomi 12T implements a triple camera array: a 108MP pro-grade primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera. Powerful low-light capabilities deliver crisp and bright pictures even in challenging situations.
Mega performance to power ultimate experience
Xiaomi 12T Pro is equipped with the latest Snapdragon processor, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, with leading 4nm TSMC manufacturing process, which significantly enhances the performance of CPU and GPU by 16.7 per cent and 11 per cent respectively compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and reduces power consumption of each by 33 per cent and 30 per cent.1 Equipped with a heat dissipation system comprised of a vapor chamber 65 per cent larger with 125 per cent higher thermal material coverage than Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 12T Pro also provides smooth user experience and great power efficiency without worrying about overheating.
Xiaomi 12T is powered by MediaTek's leading chipset - MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra which is built on the 5nm TSMC manufacturing process. The chip is fully upgraded with an all-new GPU structure, increasing performance and power efficiency by up to 30 per cent compared to its predecessor, as well as clock, cache, and storage speeds, leading to a much faster user experience.1 Whether it's capturing incredible photos and videos, watching movies, or scrolling social media, Xiaomi 12T delivers peak performance across all your favorite moments.
Mega battery to extend your favorite moments
Xiaomi 12T Series offers incredible battery life, even amongst Xiaomi flagships, plus exceptionally fast charging. Both phones have a large 5,000mAh battery and feature 120W HyperCharge. Both can be charged to 100 per cent in as quickly as 19 minutes, and ready for up to 13.5 hours of screen-on time.
Additionally, with Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge, the devices learn users' day-to-day charging routines to optimize long-term battery health. Supported by Xiaomi's long-lasting battery and super charging, users can confidently go anywhere, do anything, and never miss a moment.
Stunning display meets stunning design
A mega viewing experience is a given with Xiaomi 12T Series' 6.67" CrystalRes AMOLED display. With 1220p resolution and over 68 billion colours, both are perfectly designed to balance clarity, colorful details, and power efficiency. The display is also enhanced by smart features such as AdaptiveSync, which dynamically adjusts refresh rate based on content viewed. Meanwhile, for all users who interact with their phones for pro-longed periods. Finally, Adaptive Reading mode reduces the amount of blue light emitted to improve eye comfort.
Xiaomi 12T Series is accented with iconic premium design element. The curve frosted back ensures reduced fingerprints on the back panel, along with compact in-hand feel. Front and back, top to bottom, this is complete flagship design language offered in 3 stunning colors: Black, Silver, and Blue.
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro: Step up your style
Equipped with a high-resolution 1.64" rectangular AMOLED screen, Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro enhances every discerning user's viewing experience in a much more convenient and pleasurable way, through its enlarged viewing area and auto-brightness function, without sacrificing its aesthetic details.
Ranging from sleep monitoring to sports tracking, Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro offers over 110 sports modes that can fulfill any user's particular tracking needs.
New to the popular smart band series is the built-in GNSS system, enabling faster positioning and more accurate route tracking, making it the ideal gear for all on-the-go sports enthusiasts. This device features 5ATM resistance4 and a battery life topping up to 12 days; it helps you receive any call and message, anytime, anywhere.
When it comes to the design, the wearable has over 150 in-app watch faces, 2 band colors with 8 different strap options5 in a pleasingly tactile form. This well-rounded gadget serves as a "must-have" addition to the wardrobe of any fashionista that wants to complement a sharp business look, go to a party at night or look great on a hike.
Xiaomi TV Q2 Series: Unlock quantum immersion
The latest Xiaomi TV Q2 Series will provide an exceptional picture quality to viewers with its latest Quantum Dot Display technology, which comes in 3 different sizes. This 4K Ultra-HD resolution equipped high-end TV is meant to highlight every visual experience with vivid, life-like colors and smoother transitions during fast-motion scenes for supreme visual entertainment.
Together with Dolby VisionTM IQ and Dolby Atmos®, the powerful audiovisual duo, along with the TV's ambient light sensors, Xiaomi TV Q2 Series can intelligently detect environmental brightness and make corresponding adjustments to the picture while delivering stunning audio performance seamlessly at the same time. Bringing every audiovisual enthusiast an immersive cinematic experience.
Not to mention the in-built Google TV system, a first for the Xiaomi TV series, which will provide viewers with tailor-selected content and endless sources of entertainment.
The TV array also serves as a smart home control hub with Google Assistant enabling every household to control parts of their home with just their voice. The series also comes with Xiaomi TV+ app pre-installed, giving viewers more content options, ranging from live TV to blockbusters. Everything you need is here, all on one screen.
Pricing and Availability
1. Xiaomi 12T Series is available for sale via Xiaomi official channels.
- Xiaomi 12T Pro comes in three storage variants, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB, with price starting from Dh2,599
- Xiaomi 12T comes in two storage variants, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, with a price starting from Dh1,999.
2. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is available for sale via Xiaomi official channels. Retail price starting from Dh349.
3. Xiaomi TV Q2 Series is available for sale is available for sale via Xiaomi official channels. Retail price starting from Dh7,999.