Unfolding the limits of technology, the new foldable flagship HUAWEI P50 Pocket is now available for pre-orders in the UAE
Pre-orders for the beautiful foldable phone with an exquisite design and HUAWEI IMAGE camera feature start from 3rd February with gifts worth AED 1,959 on offer
Huawei has elevated the idea of foldable phones by exploring new design possibilities of foldable smartphones with the HUAWEI P50 Pocket. The new flagship phone is now kicking off its pre-orders in the UAE starting from 3rd February.The phone undoubtedly sets a new standard in smartphone design; it also comes with incredible camera features, Smart Cover Screen Experience and more.
The HUAWEI P50 Pocket in White will be available at a price AED 5,099 and HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition at a price of AED 6,299 with pre-order starting on February 3rd with gifts worth AED 1,959 from Huawei’s e-shop, Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers.
This phone breaks the moulds of traditional smartphone design and even of other foldable phones. It can seamlessly fold into an easy to hold, ultra-slim, and lightweight body that can be easily slipped into a suit pocket or a mini bag. When folded, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket leaves no gap and retains perfect symmetry. Huawei employed the upgraded Multi-Dimensional Hinge with a much shorter radius than its predecessor to achieve this seamless fold. On top of this, the exclusive Multi-Dimensional Lifting design keeps the screen smooth and flat when unfolded. You don’t have to worry about the durability of the folding mechanism as the hinge uses ultra-high-strength steel.
With a 6.9-inch screen of cinematic aspect ratio, the phone is perfect for watching movies and videos. The display is sharp, supports over a billion colours and has a 120Hz high refresh rate making the visuals look stunning and lifelike.
Talking about the colours, you have White and Premium Gold colourways to choose from. The White colourway has a 3D micro-sculpture design that recreates the beauty of the diamonds with its ultra-thin glass back. Probably the one that steals the spotlight is the Premium Gold version, a work of art. It was designed in collaboration with Iris Van Herpen, an haute couture designer, and is guided by the principle of "symbiosis."
The HUAWEI P50 Pocket sets the bar high for HUAWEI IMAGETM. All the technical breakthroughs debuted in the HUAWEI P50 Pro are present in this phone too. That means the cameras have True-Chroma Image Engine, HUAWEI XD Optics and an improved and reimagined version of HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro. The main camera module of the HUAWEI P50 Pocket houses the 40MP True-Chroma Camera and an Ultra Spectrum Camera, which along with the image engine, produce lifelike photographs even in low light.
While taking selfies, you can take advantage of the powerful main camera for the best-looking selfies. The rear camera portrait selfie algorithms can boost low light performance and preserve details and skin textures. You also get highly accurate built-in beautification features that make sure that people’s faces always come out smooth and fine while looking natural and authentic.
With the HUAWEI P50 Pocket, photography is more than just about aesthetics; it also explores the world of the unseen. The Ultra Spectrum Camera interprets aesthetics in an entirely new way through Ultra Spectrum Fluorescence Photography. By the way, don’t forget to bring this phone when you are out on a sunny day, as it can be pretty handy. If you are not sure whether you have applied sunscreen effectively, just go to the Mirror app to see how well it is covering your skin. It seems like getting sunburnt is a thing of the past!
It can display notifications, schedules, calendars, music, weather, and you can even use a range of vibrant themes to customise this screen. Content can flow seamlessly between the main screen and the Cover Screen for a flawless foldable smartphone experience.
There’s no way we talk about the HUAWEI P50 Pocket without mentioning the futuristic Super Device features. This phone is powered by EMUI 12 that produces an innovative UI with a clean and elegant look. Controlling multiple devices at once is as easy as controlling just one single device, thanks to the Super Device features. The Device+ tab in Control Panel enables users to easily control or set up multi-device collaboration with other devices, such as the HUAWEI Vision, FreeBuds, MatePad and MateBook . With the Distributed File System, HUAWEI P50 Pocket can also function as a wirelessly connected external storage unit for the PC , meaning you can access the files you want more easily than ever before.
Even with all these features in a slim and light body, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket doesn't let you down when it comes to battery life. Moreover, it supports the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge for an effortless, high-speed top-up.
The HUAWEI P50 Pocket is a one of a kind foldable smartphone that cuts no corners. So, if you are looking for a new phone this season that break away from the traditional phone design, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket is a compelling choice.
Petal One is an all-in-one subscription package to make your life better, including Mobile Cloud, Video, Music and more services to come. Petal One provides a multi-scenario membership service and can be supported on multiple devices including Huawei mobile phones, tablets smart wearables.
With the purchase the HUAWEI P50 Pocket, consumers in the UAE can now benefit from below Petal One subscriptions:
- HUAWEI Music 6 months free VIP subscription
- HUAWEI Video 6 months free VIP subscription
- HUAWEI Mobile Cloud 200GB 1-month free storage / or 200 GB 40% off on 1-year subscription/ or 2TB 50% off on 1-year subscription
HUAWEI P50 Pocket in White will be available at a price AED 5,099 and HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition at a price of AED 6,299 with pre-order starting on February 3rd with gifts worth AED 1,959 - HUAWEI WATCH 3, Petal One free subscription package, 1-Year Warranty (Multi-Country Support) and other VIP services such as door to door service, 1-time laser engraving.
The new flagship device will be available for pre-orders from Huawei’s e-shop, Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers.
For more information please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com/ae-en/