UAE: Robots to deliver food to customers at new Lulu hypermarket

The sprawling 165,000sqft three-level shopping destination is its 18th in the Emirate

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 4:17 PM

UAE retail giant LuLu Group has opened an innovative hypermarket in Sharjah where robots deliver food to customers.

The Abu Dhabi-based group inaugurated a world-class hypermarket in the Bu Tina area – its 18th in the Emirate and 232nd globally. Developed by US-based Purple Cloud, the robot will deliver food to customers at their table after an order has been placed.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, opened the sprawling 165,000sqft three-level hypermarket designed using the latest retail space concepts and modern technology for ease of shopping.

Lulu Group pointed out that an innovative feature in the hot food section is the world’s first AI-powered robot delivering food at a hypermarket.

“We are proud to see another great retail addition to our growing circle of iconic stores which is a testimony to the fact that the LuLu Group has continued to expand and invest in the UAE’s future even through the challenging pandemic months,” Saifee Rupawala, CEO, Lulu Group, noted.

He underlined that the Group is committed to offer high-quality products at the most affordable prices in the market.

“Over the years of catering to different nationalities, we have seen the growing demand for internationally sourced products and speciality ranges based on food trends from around the world,” he added.

Ashraf Ali MA, Executive Director, Lulu Group, highlighted that the Group has been committed to supporting and promoting the UAE agricultural sector.

“We have dedicated sections for locally grown vegetables and fruits, especially organic. Due to our efforts, we are seeing good growth and popularity of locally grown agricultural produce among the largest sections of the population.”

Categories in the new hypermarket include grocery, fresh food, meat and fish, bakery, dairy, pizza and snacks, hot food, roastery, and a delicatessen, fashion, health and beauty variety, household needs, garments, footwear, electronics, home appliances, and much more.

Salim MA, Director, Lulu Group, added: “We have lined up a range of innovative and attractive offers and promotions exclusively in this new hypermarket in all categories, especially keeping in mind the forthcoming Eid holiday festive season.”

The hypermarket also hosts a pharmacy, money exchange, mobile shop, studio, and perfumes among others.