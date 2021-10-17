The best 2021 kids tablet in UAE : The new HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition - A safe tablet especially for your little one
The best tablet for kids is not like finding the best one for adults. Generally, a dedicated kids tablet is a better option for young children than a fully-fledged tablet that would suit adults.
Huawei recently launched a unique tablet kids' tablet - the HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition, designed with children’s education and healthy development in mind. Available in 8-inch and 9.7-inch variants, this latest addition to the HUAWEI MatePad T Series comprises beautiful tablets that are specifically designed for children aged 3-8. They offer everything a child loves in a sleek and minimal design, including an adorable Kids Case, stylus pen and the Kids Corner default app that is pre-loaded with child-friendly content. In addition to eye-comfort, parental assistant features and charging protection the new HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition stands firm as the ultimate fun and safe companion for your children.
The aluminium alloy body is finished with high-quality sandblast, anodising and micro-brush processes to deliver a cohesive feeling of quality. Ultra-slim left and right bezels result in a wide viewable area, bringing an immersive visual experience. A large metal rear casing makes the device more comfortable and enjoyable to hold.
HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition comes with a kids case made with environmentally safe silicone, offering all-around protection for both the device and the kids thanks to the anti-shock case in a fully-wrapped design. Besides, there is a rotating handle on the protective case: Kids can easily take the tablet around by the handle, which also doubles as a support stand when needed. The HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition comes with a stylus pen that offers a more interactive experience to kids by enabling them to draw finer pictures on the tablet, as well as to unleash their creativity or simply get better with touchscreen games. It is also easy to carry around as it can fit into the kid’s case when not being used. Speaking of which, the kids case consists of a blue shell and green grips, with a bright blue stylus pen to match children’s inquisitive minds.
The HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition was designed to be used by children: with Kids Corner that was designed with consideration for the importance of parental supervision and eye protection, reassuring parents that their kids will be safe and have fun while using the tablet In terms of content, Huawei has collaborated with Azoomee and BabyBus to launch two leading educational apps for children, the Azoomee and Baby Panda World respectively. HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition comes with a free three-month membership to Baby Panda World, and a free one-year membership to Azoomee. With a constant stream of updated content, these apps allow children to keep learning and have fun while doing it.
In addition to various content, the Kids Corner supports Kids Painting, Recorder, Camera and other features. Huawei has considerably designed many kids themes that users can choose from, as well as the multi-layered eye protection, timer and Parental Assistant, offering a reliable and secure platform for kids to learn and play.
HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition leverages the power of technology to protect children's eyesight. From a hardware perspective, the chip includes a built-in colour adjustment module that is dedicated to eye protection features. When eye protection mode is enabled, the module will intelligently adjust the content on the display, offering a discrete eye protection mode at hardware level. With the help of the ambient light sensor, the tablet enables multi-layered eye protection.
Huawei has developed three different algorithms that works with the built-in colour adjustment module and ambient light sensor. Based on ambient light conditions, the algorithms send different parameter change requests to the colour adjustment module. It can also reduce the blue light portion in the RGB signals output by the display, which provides effective protection for the user's eyes. The professional eye protection mode has passed TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification, which can effectively filter harmful blue light and prevent fatigue.
The HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition provides parents with peace of mind while their children use the tablet. In Kid's Profile, parents can gain access to their children's usage records, allowing them to log their children's usage time and see the apps used over any given period. Parents can then manage time spent, apps used and other viewable content on Kids Corner, allowing them to set multiple designated time limit intervals throughout the day.
In short, if you are looking for a new tablet for your little ones that provides your child with rich educational content while also entertaining them keeping their safety in mind then the new HUAWEI MatePad T Kids Edition is the way to go easily making it our top pick for 2021 kids tablets in UAE right now!