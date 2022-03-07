Redmi Note 11S Review
Xiaomi's Redmi series devices have been successful largely because of what it offers at a reasonable price point. The Redmi Note 11S follows the same trend by serving a bigger capacity device for those that want more.
The Redmi Note 11S has a distinct polycarbonate curved base around the back and the edges of the device. It's light but still fairly robust build overall. The 11S also has a fingerprint sensor under the power button that's got solid response times. It does also offer a headphone jack, something that pleasantly surprised us.
On the display end of things, the 11S has the a 6.43-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen and a touch sampling rate up to 360Hz. For this price point having a display that can go above 90hz display is a welcome addition and colours are crisp even in bright out door settings. The DCI-P3 wide color gamut, provides more vibrant colors and details, while also reaching as much as 1200 nits to ensure the screen’s clarity even in bright daylight.
The Redmi Note 11S has a Snapdragon 680 processor built using flagship-level 6nm process to deliver performance with the MediaTek Helio G96 CPU with a configuration that can go up to 8GB of RAM which will handle day to day tasks. The battery is a mammoth 5,000 mAh that will last well through out the day. It also has a 33W fast-charging capability and can charge your phone completely within the hour.
The 108MP main camera uses the Samsung HM2 sensor with a large 1/1.52" sensor size and uses its highly developed 9-in-1pixel binning technology as well as dual native ISO to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and color performance, with excellent results even in low light scenarios. The 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera extends your perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle, and the 2MP macro camera captures details up close. You can also get a bokeh effect with the 2MP depth camera. The front camera features a 16MP selfie camera which also captures some nice selfies.
The Redmi Note 11S runs on Xiaomi's MIUI 13 based on Android 11 and we can appreciate that it comes close to the native android experience and opens up for customization and if you're a gamer, there's the Game Turbo boost that lets you enjoy gaming content that's optimized for the display.
The Redmi Note 11S offers quite a few things like a solid display, headphone jack and a great overall camera starting at AED 899 for the 6GB+64GB variant. A price that's relatively rare with these components inside. Other price points include 6GB+128GB for AED 999 and 8GB+128GB for AED 1099.
When you look at all that's put into the device at these prices, it's remarkable that Xiaomi can continue to push for innovation and yet offer these devices on a solid budget.