NVIDIA's ultra-high performance GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs arrives in the UAE at 5pm on October 12
Gamers and content creators can own, experience and have the chance to win the world's fastest and most advanced GPU on a first come, first served basis
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs leapfrog every other GPU on the market, offering ultra-high performance, incredible efficiency and exclusive AI technology that can enhance games and productivity applications. Since the launch of the RTX 40 Series, availability of the range-topping GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs has been highly anticipated by gamers who demand unparalleled visual quality and slick frame rates, as well as imagination-rich content creators calling for unmatched performance and productivity.
Gamers and content creators wishing to get ahead of the competition will be able to own, experience and have the chance to win a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU by visiting Geekay, Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, UAE at 5 pm on October 12. One lucky winner will walk away with a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, however other giveaways are also planned at the store. Gamers and content creators are highly encouraged to arrive early to avoid disappointments, as GPU sales and prize giveaways will be on a first come, first served basis.
Powered by the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture, GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs are ahead of their time, and ahead of the game. RTX 4090 GPUs offer up to four times the performance of its predecessors, while the RTX 40 Series as a whole delivers generational leaps in performance and efficiency, and represent a new era of real-time ray tracing and neural rendering, which are uniquely able to use AI to generate pixels. Each GPU is equipped with: new Streaming Multiprocessors offering up to twice the performance and power efficiency; fourth-generation Tensor Cores for up to two-times faster AI performance, and third-generation RT Cores enabling up to two-times faster ray tracing.
GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs feature NVIDIA DLSS 3, an AI-powered performance multiplier that ushers in a new era of NVIDIA RTX neural rendering for games and applications. DLSS 3 produces outstanding image quality and up to four times the performance, in addition to quick responsiveness that defines an immersive high-end gaming experience. In the event the computer's CPU bottlenecks the game being played, DLSS 3 can even step in to boost frame rates.
The incredible power of DLSS 3 is also a significant benefit for game developers wishing to express their unrestricted artistic vision; it is the future of gaming and is coming to the world’s most popular game engines including Unity and Unreal Engine. DLSS 3 has also received support from many leading game developers around the world, with over 35 games and applications announcing support for the technology.
With a GeForce RTX 40 Series powered desktop and NVIDIA Reflex technology, gamers can also step up to incredible 1440p 360FPS (frames per second) competitive gaming. NVIDIA’s new GPUs are beyond fast, and have the headroom to deliver 360FPS on 1440p 360Hz monitors, which are expected to arrive this fall, with as little as 10ms of latency in top e-sports titles. Whether you game on a GeForce PC or laptop, NVIDIA Reflex reduces system latency in over 40 games, including eight of the top 10 competitive shooters.
Content creators can also unleash their creativity without inhibitions, as GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs are capable of up to two-times faster performance in 3D rendering, AI and video exports. RTX 40 Series GPUs and DLSS 3 technology deliver advancements for NVIDIA Studio creators; 3D artists can render fully ray-traced environments with accurate physics and realistic materials, and view the changes in real time.
Live streamers and video producers can also expect a massive boost in performance and productivity. New dual encoders can cut video export times in half, while the eighth-generation NVIDIA Encoder adds support for AV1 to boost livestream quality. The NVIDIA broadcast software development kit has also been enhanced and features three updates, now available for partners, including face expression estimation, eye contact and quality improvements to virtual background.
Revolutionary AI technology, including AI image generators and new video-editing tools in DaVinci Resolve, are ushering in a new wave of creativity; as the only GPUs on the market to feature AI technology, GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs can power this AI revolution by delivering up to a two-times increase in AI performance over previous generation GPUs.
Where to buy, experience, and win a GEFORCE RTX 4090 in the UAE
- Retailer: Geekay
- Branch: Mall of the Emirates, Dubai
- Contest/giveaway: One GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and other giveaways
- Date/time: 12th October at 5pm UAE time. GPU sales and prize giveaways are on a first come, first served basis - gamers and content creators are encouraged to arrive early to avoid disappointments