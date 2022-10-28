Huawei reveals the future of the digital universe during its largest-ever participation at Gitex Global 2022
During its largest-ever participation as the Diamond Sponsor of Gitex Global 2022 this year, Huawei revealed the future of the digital universe demonstrating its commitment to drive sustainable development for the ICT ecosystem and support the growth of the digital economy in the region.
Under the theme of 'Unleash Digital', Huawei showcased the company's wide range of innovations on 5G, paving the way to 5.5G, cloud-native 2.0 architectures, AI, digital power, cybersecurity, and industry applications, designed to meet the needs of various verticals and create new economic value by addressing national digital transformation goals and enabling a green and intelligent society toward the net-zero target.
Steven Yi, Huawei Middle East and Africa President, said: "Gitex Global provides us with a key platform to share insights on the latest trends in the industry and explore how to more effectively unleash digital productivity, promote the digital economy, and build up stronger digital ecosystems. This year's show was very special as we welcomed thousands of Industry leaders, partners, and visitors from around the world to our booth to experience our world-leading end-to-end solutions that address diverse ICT needs of public and private sectors alike. Huawei will continue to work with its partners to drive ongoing industry innovation and create scenario-based solutions for diverse customer needs to allow them go the 'last mile' of their digital transformation."
Huawei believes the biggest value it can bring to advance the green agenda is to use continuous technology innovation to help all industries enhance ICT infrastructure energy efficiency and achieve low-carbon development. During the event, Huawei underlined technological updates that can address climate change and drive clean energy development, for a better, greener future.
In Cloud, Huawei showcased its Everything-as-a-Service model that envisions a future where all infrastructure and applications will be cloud-based. At the booth, guests explored how cloud native 2.0 architectures can be incorporated into industry solutions in government and enterprises, boosting the cloud ecosystem in the Middle East through more open collaborations and leading to innovation and digitalisation.
In cybersecurity, Huawei reiterated the importance of a secure-by-design principle that considers security not as an added-on feature but a fundamental part of the product blueprint, a common challenge that all stakeholders — including governments, industry and standards organisations, enterprises, technology suppliers, and consumers - have a shared responsibility to confront. During the event, Huawei signed MoU with CPX Holding, a provider of digital-first cybersecurity solutions, to 'explore and deliver' projects that support UAE's status as a top trusted digital hub for the region and further work on the sustainable development of the UAE's cybersecurity ecosystem.
In addition, du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has partnered with Huawei and SINOTRANS to deliver 5G-driven robot warehouse solutions for the UAE's logistics industry.
As a global ICT leader, Huawei will continue creating employment opportunities and enabling the digital transformation of industries across the Middle East and the world. Huawei will support local and regional industry ecosystems and SMEs while developing digital talents in all our markets.
Huawei hosted a series of conferences throughout Gitex Global week with the participation of high-level partners and customers.
The Huawei MEA Innovation Day 2022 returned for the second year in partnership with the Arab ICT Organization (AICTO) under the theme of "Collaboration to Unleash Innovation for Sustainable Digital Future". The event gathered the region's government leaders from different sectors, industry analysts, ICT ecosystem partners and international standardisation, and Huawei's senior leadership team to discuss themes such as Green ICT for the sustainable future of sectors and industries and the ICT talent ecosystem, nurturing future digital leaders and empowering women in ICT in the MEA region.
The Huawei MEA Carrier Enterprise Business Summit took place under the theme 'Unleash Digital Services, Grow Enterprise Business'. During the conference, Huawei shared its strategy for supporting carrier partners, invited carriers and managed service partners (MSP) such as Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e& from UAE, Solutions by stc, a leading enabler of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. (PTCL), a subsidiary of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) to showcase their business achievements and help them make breakthroughs in enterprise business. During the summit Huawei officially launched its Generation 2 of HUAWEI IdeaHub series to boost productivity for Smart office and Education in the Middle East. HUAWEI IdeaHub S2 and HUAWEI IdeaHub Board 2, are designed to accelerate intelligent collaboration across various industries, redefine communication to create better customer value and enhance operational efficiency.
The Huawei Developer Summit brought together consumer cloud-related startups, developers, and the Harmony ecosystem to explore the latest in HarmonyOS, smart homes, smart homes, and smart offices, HMS Core, and more.
In addition to Huawei's own events, Huawei executives participated in various keynotes and panel discussions organized around cybersecurity, smart cities, Edtech, and the future roadmap for 5G technology and mobility. Huawei also signed several MoUs and strategic partnerships during Gitex, such as with American Hospital, Five Group, Vizzio Technologies, etc.
Huawei's participation at Gitex Global was supported by our esteemed partners Gulf Applications (GAPP) and Redington as Diamond Sponsors, 2B Innovations, Al Rostamani Communications, Enterprise Systems, Foresight Technology and Mindware as Gold Sponsors and Advanced Technology Consultancy, G2K, Visiontech and Tamdeed Projects as Silver Sponsors.