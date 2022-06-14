Content creators are spoiled for choice with the new line up of Asus creator laptops
Whether it's the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, creators have more choices than ever before.
Asus has always been driving innovation and in recent years pushing for technology that’s more purpose driven towards content creation. Being no stranger to making solid notebooks for gaming, the use of that same technology is now optimized for content creation applications.
With the demands of the creator industry varying, Asus have set three major categories for its creator line catering to creators with different budgets and demands that extend from the highest professional category to the entry level. We can see this with the Asus' ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED and the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED.
Building the perfect display for content creation with Cinema-Grade OLED
The trademark of any Asus content line laptop is evident on first look with its OLED display. With Pantone Validation, Calman colour calibration and VESA certified DisplayHDR as well as TÜV Rheinland certification for Blue Light Reduction, these laptops are designed to provide colour accurate visuals that are important for creators especially for video editing, photography, and design.
Asus achieves this even under lower brightness settings. The OLED panels can output and 550 nits of peak brightness with 0.0005 nits of true black. Blue light can cause visual discomfort over time. The blue light reduction technology allows the OLED panels to emit 70 per-cent less harmful blue light by calibrating the colour spectrum without compromising on colour accuracy.
Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED
The Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED is a serious machine packed in with everything a creator can ask for and more.
With a certified colour-accurate 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display, up to a breathtakingly powerful AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor, pro-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, huge amounts of memory, advanced ultrafast storage, superb I/O connectivity, and ultra-precise fingertip control over your creative apps with the ground-breaking new ASUS Dial, ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED are simply the best creator laptop they’ve ever made.
Asus has built in an Asus Dial for creators to interface with the Pro Art StudioBook in innovative ways that feel natural to any discerning artist. Users can press hold ASUS Dial to turn on the ProArt Creator Hub menu of tools and rotate it to adjust settings, making it easier and faster to create content your way while customizing your workflow within the Adobe suite. For example, you can scroll through the timeline and edit videos seamlessly in Adobe Premiere Pro, change brush controls or adjust colour balance in Adobe Photoshop..
The ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED also features a 130 x 65 mm touchpad with 3 functional buttons, allowing creators to easily perform common operations such as object rotation, flipping or 360° viewing in 3D rendering software.
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED
The Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED caters to a creator who wants more than one display to manage their work.
The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED features an amazing 4K OLED HDR touchscreen. It also includes the ASUS ScreenPad Plus secondary 4K display with a brand-new tilting design that offers effortless ergonomics and seamless workflows. Powered by up to an Intel Core i9 eight-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, the Zenbook is built for handling heavy content creation tasks but also focuses on multi-tasking.
The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED introduces a secondary display, enabling users to enjoy seamless visuals across both touch screen displays for multitasking. ScreenPad Plus also features a brand-new Control Center UI and is now a lot snappier.
Users can adjust the location of the Control Center and snap it to the right, left, or bottom, according to preferences. A new Control Center button makes it possible to minimize the task bar into a floating button and enables an auto-hide function which hides the task bar entirely. Buttons on the new Control Center task bar can also be added or moved to allow for customization.
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
The Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is built for speed and for creators, especially photographers and designers who want a lightweight machine to handle their tasks. The laptop is built to go up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and a AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. What sets the Vivobook Pro apart from the competition in its class is its virtual version of Asus Dial, the Asus DialPad.
ASUS DialPad is a virtual version of ASUS Dial, the physical rotary controller on Studiobook laptops. It is a completely new way to create in the most natural and immersive way. Tap and rotate ASUS DialPad to adjust settings in popular professional-grade software such as Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Lightroom Classic, and After Effects. It's an easier and faster way to create content your way with the customized workflow.
Pricing and availability
Asus’ creator lineup caters to creators of different skillsets and demands and offers its notebooks from high end creators to entry level creators or university students. Available at all major retailers in UAE. The creator lineup of notebooks starts at prices from AED 6,999 for the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, AED 9,999 for the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED and AED 11,999 for the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED.