Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (K513) Review: the best option for eye care and splendid visuals
Asus has traditionally structured the Vivobook series of laptops to be an ultraportable productivity machine with great mid-range performance courtesy of Intel’s 11 Gen CPU and an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. Part of the draw of getting the Vivobook is the inclusion of an immersive OLED display that productivity users will appreciate and enjoy.
The display is what gets a special mention here. For a Vivobook, this is a truly stunning reproduction of colour and once you go OLED, it’s very hard to go back to an LCD display. The 15.6-inch display is a full OLED, Full HD 16:9, glossy display with over 400nits and has a DCI-P3: 100%, Pantone validation, with a screen-to-body ratio of 85%. Blacks are rich and deep and it appears that OLED has set the standard.
On conventional LCD displays, detail and colour quality usually decrease dramatically as the brightness is reduced. But ASUS OLED laptops are able to show great details at lower brightness settings due to their high contrast and their ability to maintain a wide colour gamut at low brightness. ASUS OLED displays have about a 60% higher colour volume, offering better colour performance at any brightness level.
Their OLED displays have a 0.2 ms response time, the fastest of any laptop, and 50x faster than the average laptop LCD display. What this means is that this ensures smoother fast-paced action scenes, low-latency gameplay, and subtle details like blur-free text scrolling.
Moreover, ASUS OLED display laptops come with a best-in-class colour gamut. They reproduce colours with superb real-life accuracy for professional-grade visuals, making them perfect for professional and creative work, or anyone who simply wants to enjoy the very best colour fidelity, like designers, producers, and anyone in the creative industry dealing with colour-critical decisions and communications each day.
Since most users are on their laptops a lot longer now, there is also the concern of blue light as it is known to cause visual discomfort and disrupt sleep quality. With Asus OLED displays, they emit 70% less harmful blue light than normal LCD displays. More importantly, unlike traditional blue-light filters, shifting the spectrum means there’s no need to compromise colour accuracy.
ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED comes in two colours, Indie Black and Transparent Silver. We had the Silver in for review and can say that it’s quite premium to the touch.
Weighing only 1.8 kilos, the Vivobook 15 OLED has traditionally been targeted towards those with a budget but with the addition of a few premium offerings you can expect from Asus laptops.
With its Intel Core i7 processor and the latest NVIDIA GeForce GPU, Vivobook 15 OLED provides the power you need to get things done. Vivobook 15 OLED has a vivid and stunning 15-inch NanoEdge FHD OLED display and Harman Kardon-certified audio.
It also features a dual-storage design that combines the fast data speeds of an SSD with the large capacities of an HDD, giving you the best of both worlds in order to boost productivity with a variety of multiple configurations that can go up to a max configuration of 1TB or a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD respectively.
As far as ports go, there’s a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, two USB 2.0 Type-A, a single, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, a HDMI 1.4, a Headphone jack, a micro-SD card reader and a micro-SD 4.0 card reader. The keyboard is outstanding as well, it’s a Backlit Chiclet Keyboard that’s pretty sleek to type on and the enter key has a special green outline which is a nice attention to design.
No surprises here, Asus have packed the Vivobook with performance enhancing internals with a max configuration of a quad-core 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics for efficient multitasking and at the same time enjoy some light gaming overall.
With the onboard software, Asus gives users the option to switch between different power and performance modes that affect the speed of the fans and overall CPU usage. As standard, the whisper mode also works to reduce fan noise which works in situations especially if you’re running a presentation in a meeting or just want to get more out of your battery.
Speaking of the battery, it’s a 42 Wh lithium-prismatic battery which should give you plenty of juice to last your entire workday easily.
The 2021 Asus Vivobook 15 OLED does several things right with their latest iteration. It comes with the addition fantastic OLED display to target to cost conscious Gen Z users that want to get customization, performance, and the best visual experience on a budget.
Starting at AED 3,199 with Intel Core i5 variant, and AED 4,599 for Intel Core i7 model. It’s perfect and ideal for students, especially those entering the creative industry and need a machine that doesn’t skimp out on usage and performance.
For more information please visit : https://bit.ly/3izx9Cf