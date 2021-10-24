ASUS Announces Your Voice Matters Campaign in the UAE
Users invited to write reviews of ASUS and ROG laptops for winning a 50 AED shopping voucher
ASUS today announced Your Voice Matters, a campaign that invites owners of the selected ASUS products to write reviews of their PC. Each entrant submitting a qualifying review on the selected platforms (Amazon, Jumbo, Lulu, and Virgin Megastore) will be rewarded with a 50 AED Jumbo shopping voucher. For more details, please visit Your Voice Matters Event Site. (Terms & Conditions Apply)
- Rewards for reviews: Users encouraged to share their real-world experiences of ASUS and ROG products to get a 50 AED shopping voucher
- Promotion period: The ASUS Your Voice Matters campaign runs from October 21st,2021 until December 31st,2021, open to ASUS and ROG users across the UAE
ASUS thrives on user feedback and is passionate about leveraging these real-world experiences to help us to both shape and improve our products. We also hope that the insight offered by users of ASUS and ROG products will help guide other consumers in their own appraisal processes and purchasing decisions.
That’s why we have created the ASUS Your Voice Matters campaign. The promotion runs from 10/21/2021 to 12/31/2021 to inclusive and is open to participants in the UAE. To enter and get the free voucher, participants must write an original review of an eligible ASUS product and post it on online retailer ecommerce shops. The serial number for an eligible product can be used only once, for a single review on a single eligible site. Eligible products include a variety of ASUS and ROG laptops.
Details of the campaign, including the full lists of eligible products and websites, can be found on the dedicated ASUS Your Voice Matters microsite.
ASUS Your Voice Matters operates in UAE with retailer partners: Amazon, Jumbo, Lulu, and Virgin Megastore. For more details, please visit Your Voice Matters Event Site.