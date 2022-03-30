The Safer Algorithms

Breaking away from convention in both style and substance in terms of providing safety, SIBCA has joined the ranks of innovative companies that have participated in the exquisitely designed Museum of the Future

Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 11:40 AM

SIBCA is a leading fire, life safety, BMS, ELV and ICT solutions provider in the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar. With more than 1,500 dedicated staff, SIBCA has built a reputation of trust and excellence with its customers including contractors and end-users.

The continuous innovation in detection and response at SIBCA helps the developers and clients with the protection of properties and lives. It also equips the buildings of complexity with utmost cutting edge safety solutions.

The range of high-quality products, with the expertise of engineering skills and the dedicated technical and sales team of SIBCA, has provided fire alarm detection, PAVA, emergency lighting and VESDA systems to the Museum of the Future.

In the initial stage, the predication and measurement of speech intelligibility were challenging. SIBCA made STI values matched with international measurement by gathering the parameters of all finishes.

The selection of ceiling void detection and the spacing between levels two and seven, in adherence to the codes, was an arduous approach for this 77-metre high building, supported by a steel structure.

For a structure with no internal columns, the provision of means of egress and its guidance to the assembly point by optimising the height and selection of legends under the emergency and exit light systems were venturesome throughout the execution. Cumbersome efforts were taken in matching the interior RAL finishes with that of Simplex initiating devices and notification appliances throughout the areas, ensuring the necessary compliance throughout.

The museum contains a multi-use hall, a theatre and numerous laboratory spaces and keeping this in perspective, positioning of optimal heights for the luminaries are assigned along with the respective local sub-distribution failure monitoring during an emergency.

SIBCA’s effectual production of customised cause and effect matrices in association with the fire strategy and fire prevention risk assessment of the building is in line with the authority standards and international regulations. The customised smoke management panels provide an easier conception of the building’s mechanical emergency system architecture and also facilitates seamless operation and integration.

As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it. It isn’t something you await, but rather create’’, SIBCA has inculcated the habit of creating legacies to provide the right safe and secure solutions to the end-users.