Watch: When a cricket legend scored a stunning goal in football World Cup

Did you know which Australian cricket player also played in the Fifa World Cup?

Ellyse Perry (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against Sweden in the 2011 Fifa Women's World Cup. Perry has won two 50 overs World Cups and six T20 World Cups with the Australian cricket team. — Twitter

By Team KT Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 12:35 AM

One of the stars of Australia’s recent women's Ashes victory over England was none other than a former professional football player.

Ellyse Perry was born to play sport.

Perry always had the athletic attributes that would encourage most girls to take up either basketball, tennis or perhaps, cricket.

But Perry, after spending the early years of her life kicking a football into the rival net as a member of Australia’s national women’s team, finally decided that cricket was her calling.

Which thankfully, for Australia, was a great decision despite the fact that she had exceptional skills on the football pitch.

As the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup began in Australia and New Zealand recently, espncricinfo, the popular cricket website, reminded cricket fans of Perry's football skills by tweeting a video of the wonder goal the Australian scored against Sweden in the 2011 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Perry found space outside the box and sent an unstoppable left-footer into the back of the net, sending the Australian fans into a state of frenzy.

Perry's magical goal was not enough on the day, though, as Sweden went on to beat Australia 3-1 in that quarterfinal.

And Perry, who made her international cricket debut for Australia in 2007, eventually realised that juggling cricket with football at the highest level was impossible.

So it was in 2014 that she decided to leave football and give everything to cricket.

It turned out to be a masterstroke as Perry went on to become arguably the greatest women's cricketer in history.

A fantastic all-rounder who has scored over 6,000 runs and taken over 300 wickets in international cricket, Perry has won two 50 overs World Cups and six T20 World Cups with Australia.

Despite battling with her fitness, 32-year-old Perry distinguished herself against England in the recent women's Ashes where she narrowly missed scoring the third century of her career.

While sport is filled with dual-sport stars among them Ash Barty (tennis and cricket) and Jessica Cameron (cricket and AFL), Perry stands out as a testament to human ability and conviction by excelling at the highest level in both football and cricket

We’ll leave you with one interesting statistic that puts her exalted status into perspective.

Perry is the first player to amass a combined 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20s and holds the record for the highest scored by an Australian woman in women's Test cricket (213 not out).