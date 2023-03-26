Ramadan in UAE: Up to 75% discount on 10,000-plus products in Sharjah

This traditional dish which translates into five fingers should be eaten with the hands
Shoppers have been offered up to 75 per cent discount on more than 10,000 products from prominent brands and retailers during the 40th edition of 'Ramadan Nights 2023' which will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah.
The event will run from April 5 to 21 as part of the 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Festival.
During the holy month, the exhibition will be open to visitors daily from 5pm to 1am and from 3pm to 12am during Eid Al Fitr.
Spanning 17 days, the exhibition serves as an all-encompassing family event, catering to visitors' consumption needs throughout the holy month and leading up to the preparations for the Eid Al Fitr celebrations.
Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the event carries both economic and social significance, offering a platform to bolster the retail sector while highlighting its social aspects through fostering social cohesion and supporting heritage activities and cultural exchange in a joyful and positive atmosphere.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, underscored that the exhibition will provide an extensive and inviting space for families and individuals to relish delightful Ramadan evenings over the subsequent 17 days, all while indulging in a distinctive shopping experience at competitive prices.
