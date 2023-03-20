Ramadan in UAE: New chance to win gold every week announced by Mahzooz

This is in addition to the Dh20 million top prize and the weekly 'guaranteed' Dh1 million raffle draw prize

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 12:59 PM

Mahzooz has announced a special Ramadan campaign, with an opportunity to win gold every week during the holy month. This is in addition to the Dh20 million top prize and the weekly 'guaranteed' Dh1 million raffle draw prize.

The new campaign will start on Saturday, March 25, 2023, and will run throughout the holy month of Ramadan, offering a chance for one Mahzooz participant to win multiple gold coins every week, starting with 10 gold coins (100 grams) for the first week.

"The holy month of Ramadan is all about giving, and we, at Mahzooz, want to continue that tradition of generosity by offering our participants golden opportunities to win big and enter the good life” says Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz.

“Ramadan also gives us the opportunity to intensify our already-active community outreach in our effort to make a substantial change in the lives of those who need it the most, and every participation in Mahzooz is an indirect contribution towards this effort” he added.

As part of its new prize structure, Mahzooz has recently upgraded its weekly prizes, while the rules of participation remain the same. For Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a 'guaranteed' millionaire-to-be.

ALSO READ: