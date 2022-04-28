Eid in UAE: Dh100,000 fine, prison for residents using or trading in fireworks

Dubai Police urged parents to keep children away from firecrackers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 4:26 PM

As residents in the UAE gear up for the Eid Al Fitr holidays, Dubai Police warned residents from using or trading in fireworks.

In a statement, the force reminded the public to avoid dealing with sellers who trade in fireworks to preserve public safety during Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

Violators will be subject to a one-year prison term and/or a Dh100,000 fine under the Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2019 on "Weapons, Ammunition and Explosives, Military Equipment and Hazardous Substances" that criminalizes trading in, importing, exporting, or manufacturing fireworks.

Dubai Police also urged residents to keep their children from playing with fireworks to avoid fire hazards at home or in public places.

Employees in the public sector in the UAE will receive a 9-day holiday, while Eid holidays in the private sector will last from Ramadan 29 to Shawal 3.

