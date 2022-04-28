Eid in UAE: Dh100,000 fine, prison for residents using or trading in fireworks

Islam enjoins its followers to practise righteousness, accountability, transparency, goodness and truth in whatever dealing they undertake
Ramadan 202216 hours ago
As residents in the UAE gear up for the Eid Al Fitr holidays, Dubai Police warned residents from using or trading in fireworks.
In a statement, the force reminded the public to avoid dealing with sellers who trade in fireworks to preserve public safety during Eid Al Fitr celebrations.
Violators will be subject to a one-year prison term and/or a Dh100,000 fine under the Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2019 on "Weapons, Ammunition and Explosives, Military Equipment and Hazardous Substances" that criminalizes trading in, importing, exporting, or manufacturing fireworks.
Dubai Police also urged residents to keep their children from playing with fireworks to avoid fire hazards at home or in public places.
Employees in the public sector in the UAE will receive a 9-day holiday, while Eid holidays in the private sector will last from Ramadan 29 to Shawal 3.
ALSO READ:
Islam enjoins its followers to practise righteousness, accountability, transparency, goodness and truth in whatever dealing they undertake
Ramadan 202216 hours ago
Worshippers have been advised to wear face masks and maintain social distancing
Ramadan 202217 hours ago
Heritage sites, theme parks, Natural History Museum and more, here's a look at top spots you can head to in the Capital
Ramadan 202218 hours ago
Giving money gifts to children is a common tradition around the world
Ramadan 202220 hours ago
Over 4,000 people joined Danube employees in multiple Iftar feasts in 14 locations across the country
Ramadan 202221 hours ago
Each cannon fires two munitions when the crescent is sighted
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
Flavourful and packed with nutrients, this dish is a must-add to your meal
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The house helps choose to escape from their sponsors to work at different places under fake names
Ramadan 20221 day ago