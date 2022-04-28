Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Dubai Police to intensify security, ensure smooth traffic during holidays

Authorities developed an integrated action plan to enhance traffic safety and secure the mosques, tourist attractions and shopping malls

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 4:11 PM

Dubai Police will intensify security patrols to regulate traffic and the safety of the residents across different areas during the Eid Al Fitr festivities.

The authorities have stationed 412 patrols, 29 bicycles, 3,200 police officers, 62 civil defence vehicles, 122 ambulances and 442 paramedics to ensure a safe week-long celebration.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs and Head of Dubai Events Security Committee (DSC), said the force developed an integrated action plan to enhance traffic safety and secure the mosques, tourist attractions and shopping malls.

To provide a safe experience to beachgoers, nine marine boats and 165 lifeguards will be on standby around the clock. A total of 60 traffic sergeants, 650 volunteers, and 2,400 security personnel from private companies have been deployed in the emirate's markets, neighbourhoods and commercial centres.

Al Ghaithi said Dubai Police would work closely with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to reduce road congestion and regulate the traffic flow.

He urged the public to drive safely and avoid speeding to prevent road accidents during the holidays.

"We also call on the public to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in dense areas. If they spotted violations of any kind, we urge them to call 901 or report on the online 'Police Eye' service."

147 Traffic Patrols

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic Police, said 147 traffic police patrols will be deployed across the Emirate to ensure smooth traffic and reduce road congestion over the next week.

"Specialized teams will monitor the traffic in markets, tourist destinations and crowded areas. Police officers will also be positioned on the external roads and dense neighbourhoods," said Al Mazroui.

Security patrols will be intensified at night to catch traffic violators.

Traffic patrols will be positioned in the tourist and commercial areas, including Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, JBR, City Walk, Dubai Water Canal, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Festival City, Mirdif City Centre, La Mer, Kite Beach, Airport St, Al Seef St, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd, Emirates Rd, Dubai- Al Ain Rd, Al Etihad Rd, Al Khaleej St, Al Quds St, Amman St, Academic City St, Ras Al Khor St, and Jumeriah St.

Police will also be positioned near Eid prayer grounds in Deira, Bur Dubai, Zabeel, Nad Al Hamar, Al Mizhr, Jumeirah, Mankhool, and near Al Salam Mosque, Al Farooq Mosque, and Al Rashidyiah Grand Mosque.

Keep your homes secure

Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, called on public members who are travelling during the long holiday to secure their homes and subscribe to the Home Security service available on the Dubai Police app and website.

He also urged motorists to avoid leaving their vehicles and engines running and keep a close watch on their children at home, in public places, on beaches, and in swimming pools.

Emergency calls

Colonel Turki bin Faris, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Operations, confirmed that the Command and Control Centre would continue working around the clock to respond to emergency calls swiftly.

He appealed to the public not to call the number (999) except for emergencies and dial (901) for non-emergencies and general inquiries.