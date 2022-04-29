Eid Al Fitr 2022: UAE moon-sighting committee to meet on Saturday

Several locations around the Emirates will light up the night sky with spectacular fireworks
Ramadan 202215 hours ago
As Eid Al Fitr 2022 is around the corner, the UAE-Sighting Committee will convene on Saturday to confirm the official starting date of the festival.
The UAE's moon sighting committee has called on Muslims in the country to sight the crescent of Shawwal on Saturday evening, the 29th of Ramadan.
Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar and this year, the Islamic festival, is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.
Mosques across the UAE are preparing to welcome worshippers for the special Eid prayers as most Covid restrictions have been eased and residents will be marking the festival that is ‘closest to normal’ in two years.
ALSO READ:
Several locations around the Emirates will light up the night sky with spectacular fireworks
Ramadan 202215 hours ago
Technical testing, Happiness Centres to be closed from Saturday, April 30
Ramadan 202216 hours ago
The announcement was made after consultations with Fatwa Council and local and global observatories
Ramadan 202217 hours ago
Traffic patrols to be deployed around commercial centres, markets and public parks
Ramadan 202217 hours ago
Region's largest campaign aims to provide food aid to underprivileged communities across 40 countries
Ramadan 202218 hours ago
During Eid holidays authorities to intensified security patrols
Ramadan 202219 hours ago
No free service in 7-day parking zones
Ramadan 202220 hours ago
Dubai Police urged parents to keep children away from firecrackers
Ramadan 202220 hours ago