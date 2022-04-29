Eid Al Fitr 2022: UAE moon-sighting committee to meet on Saturday

Eid is marked on the first day of the month of Shawwal

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 12:05 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 12:32 PM

As Eid Al Fitr 2022 is around the corner, the UAE-Sighting Committee will convene on Saturday to confirm the official starting date of the festival.

The UAE's moon sighting committee has called on Muslims in the country to sight the crescent of Shawwal on Saturday evening, the 29th of Ramadan.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar and this year, the Islamic festival, is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.

Mosques across the UAE are preparing to welcome worshippers for the special Eid prayers as most Covid restrictions have been eased and residents will be marking the festival that is ‘closest to normal’ in two years.

ALSO READ: