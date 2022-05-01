A UAE company offers a wide range of exclusive personalised boxes for occasions
Ramadan 202214 hours ago
Three countries in Asia and Africa are celebrating the first day of Eid Al Fitr today (May 1) while most of the Arab and Muslim world have officially declared May 2 as the first day of Shawwal.
Afghanistan’s apex court on Saturday announced that the Shawwal moon was sighted in various provinces of the country, hence Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on May 1.
Acting Government Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted late last night to confirm the announcement.
A statement issued by the Supreme Court said that 27 people in Farah, Ghazni, Kandahar and Ghor provinces had seen the crescent and presented evidence to the committee.
ALSO READ:
In Africa, Mali and Niger have also declared May 1 as the first day of Shawwal.
The UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Yemen among other Islamic countries will celebrate the first day of Eid on Monday.
A UAE company offers a wide range of exclusive personalised boxes for occasions
Ramadan 202214 hours ago
May 1 will be the last day of Ramadan
Ramadan 202216 hours ago
Sunday, May 1, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan
Ramadan 202216 hours ago
Moon Sighting Committee at Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs confirms not spotting the crescent
Ramadan 202217 hours ago
Moon Sighting Committee confirmed not spotting the crescent
Ramadan 202218 hours ago
The Centre shared on social media that it was unable to spot the crescent marking the end of Ramadan
Ramadan 202218 hours ago
From cashback deals to complimentary giveaways and discounts, here's what shoppers can expect at stores in town
Ramadan 202218 hours ago
From special entertainment offers to family-focused activities, here's how to make the most out of the holidays
Ramadan 202219 hours ago