Eid Al Fitr 2022: Gulf countries announce first day of Shawwal after moon not sighted on Saturday

May 1 will be the last day of Ramadan

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 9:11 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 9:34 PM

Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE on Monday, May 2.

The Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Saturday, April 30. Hence, tomorrow, May 1, will be the last day of Ramadan.

This announcement was made by the authorities in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. Eid al Fitr marks the end Ramadan – the month of fasting in which Muslims across the world refrained from eating and drinking during day time

Meanwhile, Iraq, Australia and Singapore will also mark the Eid Al Fitr on May 2.

