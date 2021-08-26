- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Partner content by KT Engage
New burger joint on the block
Chef Burak Ozdemir’s CZNBurak Burger restaurant, which merges traditional Turkish flavours with modern concepts, is now open in Dubai Mall
After the grand opening of the brand’s first restaurant outside of Turkey, CZNBurak continues its expansion plan in the region with a new dining concept from the social media sensation, Chef Burak Ozdemir. Opened on August 15 in Dubai Mall, CZNBurak Burger offers a new cuisine venture designed to revamp the casual dining scene in Dubai and combine it with the Turkish flavours created by Chef Burak. Under the Dives Holding portfolio, the brand is looking forward to open more F&B outlets in the future.
About his new restaurant concept, Chef Burak says: “There’s no limit to what we can create with flavours, and exploring new food ventures has been my passion since I started in this industry. With CZNBurak Burger, we’re expanding our relationship with our customers through food, bringing them a renovated concept of a popular cuisine with my special interpretation.”
Merging traditional Turkish flavours with the modern interpretation of food experiences and social gatherings, CZNBurak Burger will be an immersive experience for customers. A space meant for friends and families,the restaurant will serve as the perfect place to rewind and reconnect.
Featuring Chef Burak’s staple flavours, the menu brings a perfect balance between the international definition of the burger and the creative blend of Turkish concepts. Chef Burak has improvised his menu and uses premium black angus, locally sourced halal kofta, pure angus beef hotdog, in addition to vegetarian options with a soya bean patty, all topped with CZNBurak’s special sauce and Arabic condiments such as Tahini.
Children too can enjoy their own kiddie meals, and they will be provided with a special CZNBurak figurine. For desserts, customers can indulge in the CZN kunafa bun, ice cream and a variety of flavoured shakes including CZN-Licious with kunafa and pistachio, peanut butter shake, oreo shake and many other options.
With an innovative, first-of-its-kind 3D QR Menu in the UAE powered by foodAppers, CZNBurak Burger provides customers with a high-tech experience.
This new addition to the competitive F&B landscape in Dubai, is the latest step in Dives Holding’s expansion plan in the region, creating sustainable brands where the main focus is the introduction of new ideas while keeping a sense of authenticity to the offerings.
Dives Holding comes with ambitious plans, fuelled by an extensive experience in the regional and international food and beverage scene. Chairman Rizgar Sak explains: “Launching a successful franchise requires a combination of several factors, although the food is the most important offering, many aspects need to be taken in consideration before laying out the menu such as studying your market, customers’ expectations, population diversity, current industry trends and competition, these elements and others contribute to the success of the outlet concept, and should be thoroughly studied to entice investors and give them a sense of guarantee regarding their return.”
Choosing Dubai as a platform to launch its food and beverage business, Dives Holding acknowledges the important role this city plays, not only in fostering and supporting companies, but also as a playground where international brands prove the strength of their models facing a diverse audience covering every possible taste and background, making success in Dubai a good indicator for potential success in other metropolitan cities around the world.
Sak adds: “As challenging as this current situation can be on all businesses, deciding to launch our brand in Dubai was the right decision to make, we can’t imagine being in any other place and sailing through a pandemic while necessary measures and regulations are implemented not only to guarantee the safety of people, but also to make sure businesses don’t take any more losses. As for future aspirations, Dubai represents to us a gateway to the world, where our brands will get to grow in healthy economic environment, proving its concept as a solid and sustainable business model which will open the door to us for more opportunities and provide profitable investments for our shareholders.”
The upcoming step in Dives Holding plan to bring CZNBurak Burger closer to its customers will be the opening of a second outlet in Dubai Hills, with several openings for CZNBurak restaurant across the GCC.
Follow CZNBurak Burger on instagram
https://www.instagram.com/cznburakburger/?utm_medium=copy_link
Check the CZNBurak Burger 3D QR Menu here:
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.