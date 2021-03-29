- EVENTS
Unique World Education UAE students create history in NEET/IIT-JEE and CBSE exams
Guaranteeing 100 per cent success rate and generating the cream of the crop among the Indian students in UAE.
Under the unparalleled legacy of Professor PC Thomas, known for his pioneering efforts in the field of entrance exam coaching and meticulously preparing students to excel in competitive entrance exams in India such as NEET, IIT-JEE, KEAM, VITEEE, BITSAT, etc. as well as national board exams, Unique World Education aims to steer students and young professionals towards success. A dedicated faculty and a structured syllabus by Professor on the successful methods established by him in the last 58 years, the academy provides students with the exact set of knowledge and skills they need to meet the demands of the competitive world. Today, Unique World Education's students are studying in various medical and engineering colleges in India and abroad.
Unique World 2020 batches in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi have achieved success in their respective grades with a 100 per cent success rate in NEET where in student Esther Treasa Jose was the topper from Our Own English High School, Al Warqa. They also had a 100 per cent success rate in the KEAM entrance exam, 85 per cent of their Grade 12 students cracked the JEE exam, 90 per cent students scored more than 92 per cent in Grade 12 (2019-2020 batch), and 95 per cent scored more than 90 per cent in Grade 10 (2019-2020 batch). Unique Students admitted in Premium Medical and Engineering institutes in India
UWE's seven School toppers in Grade 10 and 12 (2019-2020 batch) are;
- Gayathri Gireesh 96.5 per cent - JSS international school - Dubai
- Swathi Pillai 96.2 per cent - GEMS New Millennium School, Al Khail - Dubai
- Vishnu Radhakrishnan 96.4 per cent - Emirates National School - Sharjah
- Parvathy Satheesan 95.2 per cent - GEMS Our Own Indian School - Dubai
- Varun Venugopalan 94 per cent - Leaders Private School - Sharjah
- Sneha Biju Kurup 96 per cent - Indian High School - Dubai
- Farha Mujeeb Full A+ - New Indian model School - Dubai
Reasons to choose UWE :
- Experienced faculty from India
- Printed and digital study material
- Enabling strong knowledge of science and math
- Augmented reality
- Consistent mock tests
- Individual attention
- Time management techniques
- Online exam portal
- Previous year question paper discussion
- Career and mental enhancement sessions
- OMR valuation for all exams
- Parent-teacher meeting
- Doubt clearing sessions
- Evaluation reports
- Topper talk shows
UWE programmes include :
1. NEET Preparation - 1 Year, 2 Years and crash courses
2. IIT-JEE Preparation - 1 Year, 2 Years and crash courses
3. KEAM Preparation - 1 Year, 2 Years and crash courses
4. CBSE Support Class- From Grade 8 to 12
5. Foundation Course for JEE and NEET - Grades 8, 9 and 10
Scholarships and concessions in fees are available to high-calibre students in the UAE.
For more information, call
DUBAI - AL KARAMA, Phone 04 357 4415; 056 628 2825
DUBAI - AL QUSAIS, Phone 04 357 4415; 056 628 2825
ABU DHABI - HAMDAN STREET, Phone 02 627 8480; 056 233 8977
Or
Visit : www.uniqueworldedu.com
