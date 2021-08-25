- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Partner content by KT Engage
Curtin University announces over AED 6,000,000 in industry-backed scholarships for students in the UAE.
Curtin University's campus in Dubai has announced partnerships with global companies across three continents to provide industry-relevant opportunities to its students. This partnership enables students to gain access to funding up to AED 100,000 each towards their studies, as well as mentorship and placement opportunities with these organisations.
Industry partners include Transnational Academic Group, Forbes Africa, CNBC Africa, TechOne Global, as well as local companies within the UAE.
Curtin Dubai has a newly expanded campus of approximately 48,000 square feet in Dubai International Academic City housing the School of Business and Humanities School, and the School of Computer Science, as well as the Engineering Pavilion in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Curtin's five global campuses with over 50,000 students allow for easy inter-campus transfers, access to a centralised worldwide job portal, and a network of alumni chapters over 250,000 strong. Curtin Dubai also hosts annual career fairs, with employers engaging directly with students to recruit for short and long-term internships and full-time placements.
"Part of Curtin's values is to provide equal opportunity to students from all backgrounds, to ensure that they are supported and have the ability to complete their higher education. These are high-value scholarships given to deserving students, who may either be academically strong, in financial need or have a demonstrated success in an extracurricular activity or community service", said John Evans - Pro Vice Chancellor and Campus President.
Curtin Dubai will be hosting an Open Day at its newly expanded campus on 27 August 2021, with the option to attend online if desired. To avail of these scholarships and awards, email admissions@curtindubai.ac.ae or call 04-245 2500.
For more information please visit : https://www.curtin.edu.au/
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.