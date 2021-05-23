- EVENTS
Building a strong foundation
with Cambridge Primary and Lower Secondary
We live in a rapidly-changing world, where a fast-paced globalized economy creates more opportunities whilst increasing competition. Against such an unpredictable backdrop, we have to think on our feet, especially when innovation is happening at breakneck speed. Children need to understand the world around them and develop the knowledge and skills they need for life, helping them thrive at school, university and work.
Cambridge Primary starts your child on an exciting educational journey. Typically for 5 to 11-year-olds, it sets out what they should be able to do at each stage of their primary schooling.
Cambridge Lower Secondary is the second stage in the Cambridge Pathway and is typically for learners aged 11 to 14 years. It prepares your child for success in the later stages of education including Cambridge IGCSET.
A love of learning
Our program is built around what matters most to your child as they take their first steps in education:
A broad curriculum for a balanced education: A wide choice of 10 subjects, including English, mathematics, and science. There are also plenty of opportunities to develop creativity, expression, and personal wellbeing through subjects like art, music, and physical education.
A robust foundation with excellent progression: Each stage of the program builds on the previous one or from other educational systems, so your child will feel confident that they are ready for the next step.
A global learner in a local context: Cambridge Primary and Lower Secondary help students discover new abilities and a wider world. Subjects like Cambridge Global PerspectivesT nurture a broad outlook, helping your child to understand their own culture, community, and identity as well as those of others in different parts of the world.
A flexible approach: Our programs work alongside local and national curricula, giving your child an international education that fits into their context.
An aligned program based on the latest research: We believe education works best when curriculum, teaching, learning, and assessment align. This way, your child can enjoy a richer learning experience and develop as a life-long learner.
How will your child benefit?
Your child's needs as a learner are at the heart of our approach to education. This approach supports schools in developing learners who are:
- confident in working with information and ideas - their own and those of others
- responsible for themselves, responsive to and respectful of others
- reflective and developing their ability to learn
- innovative and equipped for new and future challenges
- engaged intellectually and socially, ready to make a difference.
