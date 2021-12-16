Expo 2030: Saudi Arabia launches bid to host mega event in Riyadh

Kingdom delivers virtual tour highlighting capital as ‘a prosperous, sustainable city of the future’

Photo: File

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 2:57 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 2:59 PM

Saudi Arabia has launched its bid hold the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

The Kingdom took part in a virtual general assembly meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions held in Paris to start the candidature process, which will take place in five stages and will end with a vote at the end of 2023.

“Riyadh will be the perfect manifestation of what the world expo aims to achieve, to bring together the world’s best minds, ideas and solutions in order to continue humanity’s path for progress,” said Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

After last October's announcement by Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), the Commission has submitted the Kingdom's file to organise the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, reports SPA.

ALSO READ:

Five countries — Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Russia — are competing to host the global event.

This global event continues for six months and enables the host and participating countries to review the latest developments in science and technology, their most prominent cultures and heritage, and the progress made in the environmental, social and economic sectors.

The UAE has also extended its support to Riyadh's bid.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, expressed his support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed conveyed his support for the Saudi bid to host the world fair in Riyadh, saying: "We will give our brothers access to the knowledge and experience we gained throughout seven years of preparation for the Expo".