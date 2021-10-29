UAE: Sheikh Mohammed supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030

Dubai - The Ruler said that Saudi Arabia will be given access to Expo 2020 Dubai knowledge and experience.

By Reuters Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 9:30 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, expressed his support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted his support for the Saudi bid to host the world fair in Riyadh, saying: "We will give our brothers access to the knowledge and experience we gained throughout seven years of preparation for the Expo".

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the Expo 2030 in Riyadh would coincide with the culmination of the kingdom's economic reform program known as Vision 2030, and allow the kingdom to share lessons from that programme.