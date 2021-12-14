Sheikh Mohammed leads UAE delegation to 42nd GCC Summit in Riyadh

UAE and Israel to boost bilateral cooperation; contribute to the consolidation of stability, security and development in region.
Government1 day ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, headed the UAE delegation to the 42nd Summit of the leaders of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which began in Riyadh on Tuesday.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, delivered the keynote address at the opening of the summit in attendance of leaders of GCC countries.
The UAE high-level delegation comprises Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador Saudi Arabia, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE.
UAE and Israel to boost bilateral cooperation; contribute to the consolidation of stability, security and development in region.
Government1 day ago
Starting from 2022, federal govt and private sector employees can work for a maximum of eight hours a day, with compensation for working overtime.
Government1 day ago
Employees are allowed to combine more than one job model as long as it doesn't violate the maximum number of hours
Government1 day ago
10 companies that have announced shift to new workweek
Government1 day ago
Starting February 2, 2022, employees will get the same types of leaves and have the option to opt for flexible work models
Government1 day ago
Naftali Bennett will meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi on Monday
Government1 day ago
President Aliyev expresses his eagerness to develop ties between the two countries
Government1 day ago
Model to ensure providing of healthy lifestyles and prosperity at all ages
Government2 days ago