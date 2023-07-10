The European organic label is a label of trust
Organic European Milk - The Caring Choice
As you walk down the aisles in the supermarket, you have probably noticed that organic foods are becoming increasingly popular. This also means that a growing number of organic certifications are fighting for your attention. But what does 'organic' really mean, and how do you know which labels you should pay attention to? Let's take a closer look.
Look for the green logo
Organic dairy is a big thing in Europe, and therefore the green European Union organic label is one of the labels that you can trust. It is easy to recognise, and you have probably come across it in milk and other foods. The European Union organic logo can only be used on products that have been certified as organic according to strict European standards by an authorised control agency. Earning it means adhering to the highest standards of animal welfare, climate and environmental protection.
Organic milk is cow freedom
It all starts with the cow. Organic cows rest, feed and chew - and that's about it. They enjoy acres of lush open space and graze for at least six hours a day for over 150 days a year. Also, the cows only eat organic feed and get at least 50 kgs daily. Because what goes around comes around, and in general a lot of thought has been given to animal welfare when producing organic milk. So, when you go for the green European Union organic label, you know that the animals have had a good time.
Close collaboration with nature
In Europe, organic farms believe that nature's way is the best - and who can argue against that? The farmers strive to work with nature, support natural processes and protect the environment - without the use of artificial pesticides and fertilisers. Neither do the farmers use hormones to increase yield. The cows take care of making milk the natural way when they are well cared for. This means 100 per cent organic feed and milk that is free from artificial preservatives, colourants or flavours. Therefore, you can be sure that the finished milk is a pure and natural product.
A label with a heritage
As the demand for organic foods grows, so does the need for reliable regulations. But you need to look no further than the European Union organic label. In the European Union, organic production, labelling and controls have been regulated since 1991. That is why millions around the world trust the European organic label for quality and goodness. So, whenever you place a bottle of milk with the green label in your shopping cart or on the dinner table you can trust that it has been produced as attentively and naturally as possible.
Learn more at https://www.dairyfromeurope.com