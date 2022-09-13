The 5 Best Cleaning Kits for Your Watches
Are you a proud owner of a Rolex Submariner, Omega Speedmaster or maybe Audemars Piguet Royal Oak? Maybe you're a jeweler looking for the best cleaning kit for luxury watches to offer your customers?
This post unpacks the top five watch cleaning kits for your timepiece. We'll look at the results of the leading names in watch care, giving you everything you need to decide on the right maintenance kit for your timepiece.
1. Maison Des Montres
If you're looking for a clean watch that sparkles like new, we recommend the Maison Des Montres Professional Watch Cleaning Kit. This package offers you the premier jewelry cleaning kit for your luxury timepiece.
Trusted by top watches- and jewelry brands like Cartier, Bvlgari and Rolex, The Maison Des Montres Watch Cleaning Kit is a high-quality product deserving of your timepiece. Manufactured in France and distributed through the United Arab Emirates, this kit is the premium choice for cleaning any watch.
The presentation is fantastic. You get delivery in a high quality and chic box, with the kit including the cleaning solution, nano-bristle brush, microfiber cloth, and a welcome card with details for cleaning. Scan the QR code on the card, and you'll get access to an instructional video for caring for your timepiece with the Maison Des Montres Professional Watch Cleaning Kit.
You get a specially formulated cleaning solution providing a gentle cleaning action on precious metals, stainless steel, carbon fiber, and ceramic while stripping away any build-up and residue on the watch. Work the solution into the timepiece using the scratch-free nano-bristle cleaning brush.
Rinse the watch under the tap and wipe it to perfection with the microfiber cleaning cloth. This kit is a must-have for any watch owner looking to maintain their timepiece in pristine condition. It's the top choice in this review and offers outstanding value at under $70. They are currently offering free shipping within the UAE; and worldswide shipping available too.