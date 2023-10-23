Partner Content By KT Engage
Scream with Joy: It’s Halloween Week at Glitch!
Get ready for an unforgettable Halloween week at Glitch, that promises to be a scream-worthy adventure for all ages
Halloween is lurking around the corner! That's right, it's just one week until the spookiest night of the year, and if you're not excited yet, you should be! Get ready for a Halloween celebration like never before because Glitch, the family-friendly entertainment center, is gearing up for day of fun and games from October 23 to 31! The best part? Glitch is also offering an amazing 15 per cent discount on all their attractions including SkySurf and Bowling! Yes, you heard that right. So, it's time to let the screams of joy fill the air as you immerse yourself in a spooktacular adventure.
But wait there's more for your little ones….
For those who can't get enough of the Halloween spirit, Glitch has something extra special in store for the little ones! Ready to turn your face into something spooky and cool? Good news, as the kids can enjoy complimentary face painting from October 27 to 31 at the Spooky Paint Corner within Glitch every day from 4pm to 7pm. A wicked witch? Friendly ghost? Or a mischievous monster? The talented team at Glitch has got you covered.
Win big with Glitch: It's giveaway time!
If you think the Halloween fun stops there, think again! Glitch is feeling extra generous this spooky season, and they are offering free access to six attractions for not one, but two lucky customers! Want to know more? Then stay tuned on their Instagram page for the giveaway competition and get a chance to win an extraordinary package worth Dh120! The giveaway kicks off on October 19 and wraps up on October 27.
Follow @Glitcharabia for all the trilling details and you might get lucky to win the Extra Ordinaire packages this Halloween. Click on the link below to participate in the contest. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cykc3Y_scdQ/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
Here's everything you need to know!
When: October 23 to 31
Discount Offer: 15 per cent off on all attractions
Location: Glitch, Al Ghurair Centre
So, mark your calendars, unleash your inner ghoul, and celebrate Halloween like never before at Glitch. Don't miss out on this wickedly wonderful adventure and the spooktacular savings that await you!
Located on Level 2 at Al Ghurair Centre, Glitch, the region’s latest entertainment destination offers more than 30 interactive attractions designed for children, teens, and the young at heart, including Newton’s Wall—a challenging wall-climbing area, Kazu - an obstacle course with a Ninja Warrior theme, Pandora's Peak, Sky Surf, and BeastBowl - an eight-lane bowling centre, among many others.
With an expansive area of 3,700 sqm, the venue is a cross between an arcade, a theme park and a playground. The futuristic theme translates as neon lights and bright colours.
Glitch is open from 10am-10pm Sunday to Thursday and from 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.glitcharabia.com.