OOKA Sets a New Standard for Craftsmanship Through Technological Advancements
Technology - it shapes the way we interact and our world and lifestyles. OOKA Reimagines the Future of Shisha by fusing craftsmanship with advancements, redefining the shisha experience, and taking convenience to new heights.
Rendering the use of coals as a distant memory, OOKA's ingenious heat-not-burn approach eliminates the need for charcoal, opening a new era that focuses on the pleasure of the session rather than the worrisome preparation. With cutting-edge NFC microchip technology, OOKA ensures that the heat is consistently regulated for each pod, providing an unparalleled flavor experience.
From timeless classics like Al Fakher to audacious notes of Shisha Kartel and innovative hues of Zodiac's tea-based molasses, OOKA's diverse pod range caters to every palate. With perfectly heated pods and an array of flavors, each session becomes a unique exploration, and with pre-packaged pods, no molasses-induced sticky fingers come into play.
OOKA brings more than good flavors to the table, serving convenience in every way. With a sleek and portable design, OOKA is never confined to a lounge or a gathering. Instead, it’s the perfect companion for a modern wanderer. If you're on the move, expect to have it on your back - or within your hands - since OOKA is ready for your flights as approved hand luggage for all your travels.
With no charcoal in sight, you can say goodbye to the ash and charcoal-filled smoke around the room - no mess from burnt coal and no fire hazards as well. Creating a clean shisha revolution, OOKA has achieved a significant milestone by eliminating carbon monoxide emissions from the shisha experience. OOKA's advanced heat technology has been scientifically proven to produce clouds that are free of carbon monoxide, as confirmed by laboratory testing, with levels below the detection limit of 0.000097mg/ml*. Laboratory tests by ASL GmbH have demonstrated that OOKA significantly reduces the concentration of a range of toxicants compared to conventional shisha that burns charcoal, in many cases by 100%**. By removing the coals from the equation, OOKA effectively eliminates many harmful substances from burning charcoal that are commonly found in shisha clouds and the surrounding atmosphere*. This groundbreaking accomplishment gives consumers the option to substantially reduce their exposure to potentially harmful chemicals while enjoying their shisha flavors*.
And in a world where waiting disrupts the rhythm, OOKA thrives to give you uninterrupted gratification. With a fully recharged device, you can expect to enjoy up to 3 seamless sessions, with no waiting time in between. With up to 70 minutes of usage from every pod, you can drop another one just in time for another heart-to-heart conversation with your friends or a serious meetup with your colleagues.
OOKA's emergence as a beacon of innovation isn't just about convenience - it's about the transformation of an age-old ritual. Through advanced heat technology, the ease-of-use of pod-based systems, the magic of NFC integration, and the spirit of portability, OOKA has redefined the shisha landscape - a harmonious blend that has ushered in a new era of enjoyment. Embracing OOKA's groundbreaking advancements in shisha technology is an encouraging step towards a cleaner and safer shisha experience for all.
Disclaimers
*Based on laboratory aerosol tests, Carbon Monoxide was below the detection limit of 0.000097mg/ml. This does not mean that OOKA is risk-free.
**This does not necessarily mean an equivalent reduction in risk. Reductions in levels of a range of harmful chemicals compared to clouds from shisha with foil. Source: Based on laboratory aerosol tests of clouds from shisha with charcoal and perforated foil and clouds from OOKA.
The views expressed in this article are AIR - Advanced Inhalation Rituals' own views and do not necessarily represent the views of the Khaleej Times.
Khaleej Times does not hold any responsibility or liability for the accuracy of the information expressed in this article.