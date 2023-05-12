Partner Content By KT Engage
Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi launches super summer staycation offer
Bed and breakfast and brunch for less than Dh500 for you and your friend sound too good to be true? Well, Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi will make you a believer as the five-star hotel launches the incredible Wonderfully YOU Weekend Stay package for only Dh499.
Available until August 31, you can check in on a Friday or Saturday from 10 am where you are guaranteed an upgrade to one of our stylish suites. When Saturday arrives, throw on your swimsuit and sunglasses and head to the rooftop at midday for Brunch & The Beats at AT25.
Running for four hours, the pair of you will indulge in a sharing platter of tasty bites, sip on unlimited house beverages, make a splash in the pool and throw some shapes to the tunes of the in-house DJ. Don't forget to take a snap of some of the best views that Downtown Abu Dhabi has to offer.
If you wish to continue the good times, why not top-up with Dh100 at Velocity Bar where you both can enjoy 10 drinks each from 4 pm including wine, gin, rum, tequila, whiskey and selected cans of beer?
When the night comes to an end, bed head safe in the knowledge that one of the best buffet breakfasts in the capital is at Kuzbara the next morning. Once breakfast is done, continue exploring what our hotel has to offer or head outside to discover the hidden gems of Abu Dhabi as your check-out is at 4 pm.
We look forward to hosting you at Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi.
For more information, call 02 304 7777 or email shr-auhebres@marriott.com.
Wonderfully YOU weekend stay package
Price: Dh499 (for two people)
Validity: Until August 31st
Offerings: Guaranteed Upgrade to Suite
Early check-in Friday or Saturday at 10 am
Late check-out at 4 pm
Breakfast for two
Brunch for two AT25 on Saturday from midday to 4 PM
Extra Dh100 includes 10 drinks per person at Velocity Bar
Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Old Airport Road) or call 02 304 7777
