Mediclinic Parkview Hospital opens a state-of-the-art medical oncology unit
Mediclinic Parkview Hospital
In affiliation with the comprehensive cancer centre at Mediclinic City Hospital and Mediclinic Middle East's sister division in Switzerland (Klinik Hirslanden), Mediclinic Parkview's state-of-the-art oncology unit will offer patients on the south side of Dubai surgical, chemotherapy and immunotherapy cancer treatments, all within a calm, comfortable and convenient setting.
David Jelley, hospital director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital said: "As part of our Dubai-wide comprehensive cancer strategy, Mediclinic City Hospital's respected medical oncologists, haematologist and radiation oncologist will now also be available at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. The multidisciplinary team will also include Mediclinic Parkview Hospital's surgeons who specialise in breast, gynaecology, gastrointestinal, urology, neurosurgical, head and neck interventions." Jelley continued: "All radiation oncology treatments will remain at Mediclinic City Hospital's Comprehensive Cancer Centre."
Dr Albert Oliver, the medical director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, says: "We are excited to be able to provide these comprehensive cancer services across Dubai, and we believe that the opening of this new unit represents a major milestone in our commitment to delivering the best available care to our patients and their families, wherever they are located."