Partner Content By KT Engage
Mediclinic Parkview Hospital adds robotic surgical assistant (ROSA) to its orthopaedics technology
The system is the first at Mediclinic Middle East and the 13th at Mediclinic Group worldwide
Patients at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital are now benefitting from precise and personalised knee replacement surgery with a robotic surgical assistant, ROSA. As a result, patients are able to recover faster and achieve a greater degree of joint flexibility allowing them a quicker return to normal activity
What is ROSA and how does it work?
The ROSA Knee System first uses a series of x-rays to create a 3D model of the patient's knee. Based on their surgical needs, the surgeon will advise on a clinically proven knee implant system that is best suited to them. The surgeon will use their experience alongside the information from ROSA to plan specific details of the knee replacement prior to your surgery. During surgery, ROSA uses a camera and sensor to know exactly where the patient’s knee is - it can detect even the smallest movements in real-time. Providing live feedback throughout surgery via a digital display and with the help of a robotic guiding arm, ROSA helps the surgeon precisely place the implant according to their plan.
There are three major positive impacts on the surgical outcomes, using
- Greater accuracy than traditional methods
- Enhanced and smoother surgical experience
- Faster recovery
Dr Rik Kundra, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Head of the knee unit at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, said: "Total knee replacement surgery is a very common and effective treatment for patients suffering with knee arthritis. However, the success of an individual's knee replacement surgery is closely linked to the fit and function of the new knee implant. The new ROSA Knee System at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital can help support the surgeon to target better fit and function than ever before."
David Jelley, hospital director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital said: "Clinical quality and patient safety is at the forefront of our decision making, so procuring the group's 13th Zimmer ROSA was an easy decision following the amazing feedback we received from our sister hospitals in Switzerland, the UK and South Africa. To ensure the best possible outcomes, ROSA helps our surgeons to assess the knee with the implant in place enabling precise adjustments before finishing the surgery. The future for successful total knee replacements is certainly robotic assisted surgery."