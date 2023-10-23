Partner Content By KT Engage
Mediclinic City hospital celebrates 15 years of compassionate healthcare
Mediclinic City Hospital, one of the UAE's leading healthcare facilities and part of Mediclinic Middle East, is delighted to be celebrating its 15th anniversary.
Since its inception in October 2008, the hospital has been dedicated to providing exceptional medical care and support to the Dubai community.
Over the past 15 years, Mediclinic City Hospital has become synonymous with excellence in healthcare. With state-of-the-art facilities, a team of highly skilled medical professionals, and a commitment to patient-centred care, the hospital has consistently raised the bar for medical excellence in the region.
From cutting-edge medical treatments to compassionate nursing, Mediclinic City Hospital has remained at the forefront of medical innovation and client satisfaction.
To celebrate this significant milestone, Mediclinic City Hospital has planned a series of events and initiatives. These include awareness campaigns and community outreach programmes, all designed to give back to the community that has been the cornerstone of the hospital's success.
"We are immensely proud to reach this remarkable 15-year milestone," said David Eglington, director, Mediclinic City Hospital. "Our journey has been defined by a passion for healing, a commitment to excellence, and the unwavering support of our patients. As we celebrate this anniversary, we renew our dedication to providing expertise you can trust and making a positive impact on the lives of everyone who comes here."