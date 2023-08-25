Eyes on the future: Nurturing your child's vision
A good vision is key to a child's physical development, success in school and overall well-being
In today's fast-paced world, where digital screens have become an integral part of our lives, the significance of proper eye care cannot be emphasised enough. When you're a parent, protecting your children is your main priority. Ensuring their five senses remain intact is part of the job. In fact, studies also reveal that one in five children suffer from vision problems, ranging from refractive errors, such as myopia and astigmatism, to lazy eyes, and most of these issues remain undetected.
Is your child squinting to see objects far away or complaining about headaches? Then it’s a sign. Because vision problems present themselves in children around 18 months old, paying attention to your child’s behaviour is crucial.
"Children may not realise they are experiencing blurred vision. They might assume their vision is normal," says Dr Darakshanda Khurram, Consultant Paediatric Ophthalmologist and Strabismologist and Chief of Paediatric Ophthalmology Service at Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai.
Children use their eyes constantly to read, write, see the chalkboard, work on computers, and play sports. The strain put on their eyes only grows as they get older. When diagnosed and treated in the early stages of development, notably between the ages of two and five, as well as up to the age of seven, the majority of visual impairments that affect young children's learning can be successfully treated.
If your child has a vision problem, they may have trouble recognising letters and written words, affecting their school performance. "Certain behaviours that children may show could suggest they have visual problems. These include holding a book unusually close for reading, struggling with handwriting, or excessive eye-rubbing and blinking. Parents should recognise these signs and seek professional advice if they suspect their child is experiencing visual difficulties," added Dr. Ayesha Khan, Consultant Paediatric Ophthalmologist at Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai.
Good vision is vital to a child's physical development, success in school and overall well-being. It's essential that you maintain healthy eye care habits, such as providing adequate lighting when your child is reading or playing. When reading, your child should be about 30-40cm away from the book or about 50cm away from electronic devices. Getting at least eight hours of sleep each night is also essential in preventing your child’s eyes from getting strained.
Studies have also shown that outdoor activities delay the development of myopia. Therefore, incorporating more outdoor activities with your child, like swimming or cycling, is beneficial. These outdoor activities promote physical fitness and improve hand-eye coordination for your child. Talking about the same, Dr Suhair Twaij, Consultant Paediatric Ophthalmologist and Strabismologist, offered valuable advice to parents, suggesting, "You can guide your children in developing several healthy habits such as following the 20-20-20 rule, which involves looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds after every 20 minutes of screen time. Limiting their screen time and motivating them to participate in outdoor activities can also be beneficial. These habits can promote their overall well-being and promote healthy development."
"Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai has been running screening campaigns in various Dubai schools, showing similar results about the prevalence of eye problems in children. The role of regular eye examinations in this context is essential. If identified and treated during the critical developmental phase, most vision problems that potentially affect a child's learning capabilities can be effectively managed and treated," said Dr Salma Yassine, Consultant Ophthalmologist in Paediatrics and Neuro-Ophthalmology at Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai.
Eye problems can give anyone a tough time. However, you can protect your child from future vision complications by encouraging proper eye care during childhood. By being attentive, we can aid our children in perceiving the world with clarity and equip them for a brighter future.
Take care of your vision health, just as you care for the rest of your body and help your child do the same.