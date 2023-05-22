Digi7 launches Geneyx AI-based solution to analyse next-generation sequencing data
Mediclinic Middle East has selected the Geneyx AI-based solution to (NGS) data for rare and germline diseases in its patients.
The initiative aims to accelerating genetic diagnosis and research in the Middle East. Dr Ramzy Ross, director of Shared Allied Services at Mediclinic Middle East, said: "Our research indicates that Geneyx will help us achieve our goals of improving patient outcomes, increasing efficiency, and equipping our geneticists with the tools to make the best decisions for patient care."
Mediclinic has collaborated with Digi7, an innovative healthcare solutions provider, to introduce this advanced technology. Ahmed Al Haj, founder and CEO at Digi7, said: "Digi7 is dedicated to providing cutting-edge diagnostic capabilities to the UAE. The partnership between Digi7 and Geneyx has the potential to transform diagnostic capabilities in the region and benefit the entire community."
"We are honoured to partner with Digi7 and Mediclinic in the Middle East and enable Geneyx to showcase its capabilities to a highly respected healthcare provider such as Mediclinic and gain valuable feedback to enhance our platform further. Additionally, working with Mediclinic Middle East helps to establish Geneyx as a trusted partner in the region’s overall healthcare market," said David Yizhar, CEO at Geneyx.
