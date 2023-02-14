AmCham Dubai celebrates 220 USA Pavilion exhibitors and 11 states at the Arab Health Kick-Off Breakfast
Leveraging healthcare commercial possibilities in the UAE and the broader region
AmCham Dubai in collaboration with Stanford Medicine, hosted industry leaders from all areas of the health sector, Arab Health exhibitors, local representatives, and government officials at its annual Arab Health Kick-off Breakfast on January 30, at the H Hotel Dubai. This strategic event is held each year as a kickoff to the Arab Health, giving an opportunity to network between exhibitors looking to do business with established US companies and government entities on the ground.
The breakfast welcomed Sammy Bousaba, President AmCham Dubai; Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service at US Department of Commerce; Meghan Gregonis, US Consul General Dubai; David Entwistle, President and CEO of Stanford Health Care; Michael Lim M.D., Professor and Chair of Neurosurgery at Stanford University School of Medicine; Dr. Abba Chedi Zubair, Dean of Education at SSMC; Robert Mikhael, Executive VP AmCham Dubai, and host of the USA Pavilion at Arab Health 2021; Tom Kallman, CEO of Kallman Worldwide Inc.
Bousaba opened the breakfast by saying: "The UAE health sector continues to offer significant business opportunities for American business, and the future is very optimistic. AmCham Dubai's objective to be the voice of American business will bring added value to our members by acting as an advocate for US business interests in the UAE."
Venkataraman addressed the group, saying: "Healthcare is a key driver of the country's economic growth, as we all know, and the UAE's investment in a world-class health system infrastructure and its ability to attract medical talent and deliver critical services will improve its position as a medical hub for the Middle East region. The UAE's commitment to innovation is evidenced in its position as a regional leader in healthcare. Arab Health also provides a great platform that demonstrates cutting-edge technology from around the world."
As a key supporter of the Arab Health Breakfast and long-term partner of AmCham Dubai, Kallman stated: "The strong US presence at Arab Health is a clear indication of the importance of the MENA region to the American healthcare industry, while the volume of foot traffic in the USA Partnership Pavilion proves that buyers and distributors across the region are looking for innovative US partners to further their progress and ambitions. We thank the US Mission to the UAE and AmCham Dubai for supporting the US-UAE collaboration."
Remarks were followed by a panel discussion led by the moderator, Mikhael with panelists from Stanford Medicine and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City. An in-depth discussion on the future of healthcare technology and precision health.
The event concluded with guests making their way over to the Arab Health exhibition for the USA Pavilion ribbon cutting.
