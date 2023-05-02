Partner Content By KT Engage
Al-Futtaim Health and Mohamad and Obaid AlMulla Group unite for transformative healthcare expansion in the region
Strategic partnership set to elevate healthcare standards and extend services across the UAE, GCC, MENA, and Egypt
Al-Futtaim Health, part of Al-Futtaim Group and Mohamad and Obaid AlMulla Group (M&O Group) are proud to announce a strategic collaboration to expand the region's healthcare sector. This partnership is a major milestone in healthcare development, paving the way for new expansions across the UAE, GCC, MENA, and Egypt.
As part of this collaboration, American Healthcare Systems (AHS), the healthcare management division of M&O Group, will oversee the management of HealthHub clinics and pharmacies, Al-Futtaim Health's chain of primary care community clinics and pharmacies in the UAE and beyond. The partnership aims to provide exceptional healthcare services and innovative solutions to the community through an integrated and performance-driven approach.
AHS offers the broadest bandwidth of health management services, including revenue management, HR services, Biomedical Facilities, Pharmacy, Laboratory, Outpatient, Daycare and Marketing Services, Branding, and Financial Planning and Analysis.
Under the agreement with Al-Futtaim Health, AHS' exceptional management stewardship includes overseeing the revenue cycle from patient registration to final bill payment, recruitment of clinical and non-clinical staff, maintenance and repair of medical equipment and other biomedical facilities, management and operation of pharmacies, laboratories, daycare, and outpatient services, and developing marketing strategies, financial plans, and revenue growth strategies.
AHS' comprehensive performance-driven processes promote greater operational efficiency, cost savings, innovation, talent retention and enhanced competitiveness.
The collaboration is in addition to an earlier partnership between American Hospital Dubai, the flagship brand of the Mohamad & Obaid AlMulla Group, and Al-Futtaim Health. Under the agreement, Al-Futtaim Health's aesthetic clinic Maison Lutétia Dubai, a member of the American Hospital Care Network (AHCN), will be managed by American Hospital Dubai.
American Hospital Dubai announced the launch of AHCN, its metamorphic initiative, at Arab Health 2023. The care network will help member healthcare providers enhance their clinical, educational, and research-led healthcare and organisational performance through expertise and skills sharing. They will also gain exclusive access to American Hospital Dubai's knowledge, best practices, and breakthroughs in advanced healthcare.
Al-Futtaim Health, a division of Al-Futtaim Group, is a leading healthcare provider in the UAE, delivering exceptional services and innovative solutions to the community through its network of HealthHub clinics and medical facilities.
Speaking on the collaboration, Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of Mohamad & Obaid AlMulla Group, said, "We are delighted to partner with Al-Futtaim Health for managing their HealthHub Clinics. The Mohamad & Obaid AlMulla Group has always embodied excellence and progress through performance and processes. The American Healthcare System (AHS) furthers our legacy and core values of enhancing clinical and organisational standards for the greater good." He added, "We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding association."
"We are extremely excited to embark on this strategic collaboration with Mohamad & Obaid AlMulla Group and their healthcare management division, American Healthcare Systems," said Omer Elamin, board member at Al-Futtaim Health. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing outstanding healthcare services and innovative solutions to communities across the UAE and beyond. By combining our strengths and leveraging the expertise of both entities, we aim to enhance our offerings and elevate the overall patient experience, leading the way to a healthier future for the region."