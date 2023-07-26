Get your dose of summer fun at BurJuman Mall
A month-long fiesta filled with fun activities, entertainment, cuisines from around the world and a chance to win a trip to Jordan. Can't get better than this!
The best trips do not always have to be miles away, and with summer in full swing what better way to beat the heat than with a relaxing and fun-filled escape? The sunny season is meant for having fun, relaxing, and embarking on awesome adventures so don't look further because there is a wonderland of real-life adventure that awaits you this season at BurJuman Mall. The family-friendly destination is calling all fanatics to experience a Summer Escape, unlike any other, and by that, we quite literally mean taking you from BurJuman Mall to Jordan on a private tour in partnership with AFC Holidays. Sounds exciting? Surely does!
Get ready for an enthralling experience as BurJuman Mall is all set to entice you with a captivating travel and summer-themed setup at the main atrium and around the mall, until August 20 from 2 pm to 10 pm. With engaging photo opportunities and exciting digital and VR games, indulge in the perfect oasis of entertainment and create memories for a lifetime!
A gastronomic adventure awaits! Awaken your taste buds with the return of the renowned Street Food Festival, Season 2, at the Pavilion Garden until August 28 from 12 pm to 10 pm daily. With an array of delectable flavours from around the globe, embark on an exquisite culinary journey along with a myriad of enthralling activities like foosball, karaoke, arts and crafts, life-size chess, and so much more. The best part? The weekends will be bursting with excitement with top-class entertainment, dance performances, and live music, sure to keep leave everyone delighted.
Attention thrill-seekers! Brace yourselves for the highly-anticipated return of the 'Chalo BurJuman' travel campaign that offers an incredible opportunity for two fortunate winners, along with their groups of four, to embark on an enchanting journey to the captivating realm of Jordan. Want to know how? Just spend Dh200 until August 20 within the mall (excluding utilities and hypermarket purchases) and you will instantly be eligible to participate in an exciting digital raffle for a chance to win an all-inclusive BurJuman Private tour to Jordan from AFC Holidays. So, pack your bags, charge your phones, tell your friends, and get ready for an exciting getaway.
Just when you thought it's over, BurJuman Mall gives you more reasons to partake in its thrilling Summer Escape. Adding to the allure, visitors can grab travel vouchers for Dh1,000! It's simple - All you have to do is snap a pic or shoot a video, and share it on Instagram and TikTok, tagging @burjuman with #SummerEscapeatBurJuman. Get! Set! Strike a pose!
This summer, you won't run out of fun things to do and discover every day-only at BurJuman Mall!
T&Cs apply. Visit www.burjuman.com or follow us @BurJuman on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to find out more.