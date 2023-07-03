DAAWAT® introduces 'World Biryani Day'; a celebration of flavour and tradition
DAAWAT®, LT Foods Limited flagship fine basmati rice brand, has announced the launch of 'World Biryani Day' in 2022, an extraordinary celebration dedicated to the cherished dish loved by millions around the globe.
DAAWAT® basmati rice, renowned for its superior quality, takes pride in championing the essence of biryani. On this momentous occasion, DAAWAT® aims to tribute the legacy of biryani and bring together food enthusiasts from all walks of life to revel in its irresistible flavours.
World Biryani Day is slated to take place on the first Sunday of every July, July 2 this year. Originated in India, DAAWAT®'s heartland, this unique celebration captured the hearts of millions last year as it showed the Biryani rich heritage, diverse tradition, and the bond it fashions, that served as a platform for people to express their love for this masterpiece dish.
Transcending borders and recognising the immense appeal of the occasion, DAAWAT® decided to extend the celebration of World Biryani Day to the UAE this year. And to bring more awareness to it, both in India and the UAE, DAAWAT® has launched a holistic multi-country 360 marketing campaign through different touch points on digital, TV, influencers, radio, etc to ensure World Biryani Day celebration and conversation around it is truly amplified.
All activities culminated on July 2 with the event 'Biryani Champions League' which granted participants the opportunity to showcase their own Biryani creations and immerse themselves in the flavours and aromas of this divine rice-based dish. Gursajan Arora, MD and CEO at LT Foods Middle East, said: "We are delighted to bring World Biryani Day to the UAE as a way to honour the extraordinary cultural bond people share with biryani. It is a celebration of taste, tradition, and the joy of coming together over an enjoyable meal."
DAAWAT® is the finest basmati rice available across 60 countries. The premium heirloom rice grain is aged to perfection with unmatched aroma and rich flavour, making the biryani made from DAAWAT® a true masterpiece. The brand has been a trusted name in the culinary world for decades, renowned for its commitment to delivering the finest quality basmati rice.
Established in 1950 in India, LT Foods Limited has become a leading player in the specialty rice, rice-based products and organic business delivering the finest quality and taste experiences in more than 60 countries. The company portfolio includes a range of power brands such as DAAWAT® — one of India's most loved Basmati brands, Royal — North America's number one basmati player and other regional leading brands. LT Foods Limited has been expending its organic play through both B2B and offering organic staples to consumers in different markets. With an integrated 'Farm to Fork' approach, LT Foods has a global supply chain hub with automated state-of-the art processing units in India, the US and Europe, and a robust distribution network with 1,300+ distributors globally.
— Bouchra Farah is the head of marketing at LT Foods Middle East.