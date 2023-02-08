Fankeepers to present 'Asian Teqball Tour' for the first time
A unique sporting event is set to take place from March 2-5 at Burj Park by Emaar.
The festival will gather pros and amateurs of new sports from all over the world on one site, with exciting prizes and competitions for all Fankeeper's.
Teqball will be held for the first time in the UAE and will also be the very first Asian Teqball tour this year. Teqball is a game played on a specially-curved table. This mix of football and ping-pong is rapidly taking over the world: it's popular with the legendary football players, amateur teams, as well as children and people with disabilities. The game may get an Olympic status soon. The International Trackball Federation (FITEQ) includes 130 national federations in five continents. In Europe, this sport is being intensively developed at a professional level, and some countries plan to include it in the school curriculum.
The event is organized by the Telemice Events agency. Entry is free for all visitors.
For more information, contact +971562351763