Enjoy your favourite sports at Buffalo Wings & Rings with amazing weekly offers
Score big time with the ultimate sports experience at Buffalo Wings & Rings!
Elevate your sports fan experience from the ICC world cup, rugby, F1 and football matches, the huge screens and multiple HD TVs will bring your favourite sports right to you.
And guess what? The restaurant has amazing weekly offers that'll make your taste buds do a touchdown dance. So, get ready for a game day celebration like never before.
Dig into the delightful weekly deals, catering to every taste bud.
Head to Buffalo Wings & Rings in JLT and DIFC for mouthwatering wings and a vibrant atmosphere.
For other info and bookings:
📍DIFC
📱050 247 1226
📞 04 359 6900
📍JLT
📱 050 961 8122
📞 04 321 6112