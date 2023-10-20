Partner Content By KT Engage
Embark on an extraordinary race weekend experience at W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island.
With the year's most anticipated weekend, from November 23 to 26, fast approaching, W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island is poised to deliver an array of exhilarating activities both on and off the track.
From international DJs and electrifying live performances to a tantalising array of culinary masterpieces and an abundance of signature libations, W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island promises an unforgettable experience.
Make W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island your home during this thrilling weekend and immerse yourself in unparalleled entertainment. Nestled in the heart of the action, W Abu Dhabi offers the perfect vantage point to soak in all the adrenaline-pumping race action from November 24 to 26.
As the anticipation mounts for the high-octane race weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit, W Abu Dhabi Yas Island extends an invitation to motorsport enthusiasts and luxury seekers to revel in the perfect blend of thrill and indulgence with their exclusive trackside brunch.
Situated with unmatched views of the circuit, this unique brunch experience guarantees to elevate your race weekend to new heights.
Race weekend at Garage: A culinary odyssey
Garage is the ideal spot to recharge while listening to the symphony of engines on the racetrack. With four brunches meticulously timed for each race session
Throughout the brunch, guests will be treated to magnum bottles of bubbles, expertly crafted cocktails, a roaming oyster trolley, delicate caviar, a decadent dessert art table, a carving station, and a sushi bar adorned with an array of seafood on ice.
Brunch packages starting from 1,400AED
* For reservations, please call: +971 2 656 0000
* For more information, please check wrevup.com
Amici
Fuel your appetite in style during the race weekend at Amici. Showcasing its authentic Italian flavours, prepared with a contemporary twist. Diners can indulge in a menu featuring mouthwatering antipasti, handmade pasta, wood-fired pizzas, and delectable desserts showcasing the essence of Italian culinary mastery. A carefully curated selection of Italian wines and craft cocktails will be available to complement the cuisine.
Whether you are a racing enthusiast or a connoisseur of fine dining, Amici promises an exceptional experience during this thrilling event.
* For reservations, please call: +971 2 656 0000
* For more information, please check wrevup.com
Angar
Angar, the ultimate contemporary Indian restaurant, reimagines traditional cuisine with a modern flair. The award-winning restaurant presents an exclusive collaboration with celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani on Saturday and Sunday during race weekend. Experience the magic of Indian cuisine reimagined for the modern palate.
* For reservations, please call: +971 2 656 0000
* For more information, please check wrevup.com