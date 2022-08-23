Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers invites guests to elevate their summer with exclusive summer staycations, lavish brunches and luxurious AMRA pampering journeys
As we approach the last few weeks of the summer break
Guests are invited to maximise every moment of the UAE capital’s most sizzling and sun-kissed season with Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers’ vast array of irresistible lifestyle experiences.
For many residents, summer is the perfect time to indulge in a luxurious staycation. The iconic Corniche destination has pulled out all the stops to present three sensational bespoke escapes. Exclusively available for a limited time, families, friends, and couples are encouraged to create special memories by combining their lavish stay by the azure Arabian Gulf with blissful spa treatments, lively brunches, relaxing staycation, and adrenaline-fuelled theme park explorations.
Furthermore, those looking to invest in their wellbeing are encouraged to treat themselves to a therapeutic AMRA-inspired treatment at Conrad Spa, while the Gatsby Brunch at Ray’s Bar continues to be the hottest Friday night soirée in town.
Finally, the revamped Nahaam brunch is thrilled to present its reimagined sharing-style menu of delectable delights, treating Abu Dhabi socialites to a fresh dose of fabulous tastes, refreshing mixes and upbeat vibes every Saturday afternoon.
Brunch Staycation
In celebration of Nahaam’s brand-new tantalising brunch format, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is delighted to elevate the summer season and invite guests to join them for an irresistible Brunch Staycation experience.
Offering a vibrant city break infused with a touch of luxury, the Brunch Staycation presents an immersive journey through the tasty new dishes, refreshing mixes and fun-loving vibes of the Nahaam brunch and the chance to experience the hotel’s many magical lifestyle experiences and state-of-the-art facilities.
Access to the palatial hotel’s pristine private beach, indoor and outdoor pools and fitness suite is included with every Brunch Staycation, while guests are tempted to extend their blissful experience for as long as possible with an early check-in at noon and a late check-out at 3 PM (subject to availability).
Prices for the Brunch Staycation start from AED 1,200 for two, including bed, breakfast, brunch with house beverages, 20% saving on Conrad Spa treatments and 20% saving on food & beverage.
To book your stay, please call 02 811 5555.
Summer Adventure Staycation with Theme Park Access
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is the perfect base for those who are looking to enjoy an urban summer adventure to remember forever. Indeed, with two adult tickets to one of Abu Dhabi’s world-renowned theme parks, including Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi or Warners Bros World Abu Dhabi, there has never been a better time to get out there and enjoy the city’s most incredible attractions.
Providing the perfect relaxing accompaniment to all the adrenaline-fueled rides and thrilling activities, the experience includes a stay in one of the luxury destination’s bright and spacious deluxe guestrooms and a wholesome breakfast at Rosewater Restaurant.
Prices for the Summer Adventure Staycation start from AED 1,000 for two, including bed, breakfast, park tickets for two adults (children under four go free), 20% saving on Conrad Spa treatments and 20% saving on food & beverage.
To book your stay, please call 02 811 5555.
Relaxing Spa Staycation
Couples and friends who desire a spot of summer pampering and quality ‘me time’ are encouraged to indulge in a revitalising and refreshing journey of relaxation at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.
The stay in one of the sumptuous deluxe guestrooms includes a blissful and therapeutic 60-minute spa treatment for two from the experienced therapists of Conrad Spa and its state-of-the-art facilities. The Relaxing Spa Staycation package is an exceptionally pleasurable remedy for the stresses and strains of modern life and the perfect escape from the heat.
Ensuring that every individual emerges from their staycation glowing and full of fresh energy, a bountiful breakfast spread of nourishing and wholesome recipes is provided at Rosewater Restaurant, while evenings can be spent exploring the plethora of quality delicious dishes and mocktails served across the hotel's many tantalising award-winning restaurants and bars.
Prices for the Relaxing Spa Staycation start from AED 1,100 for two, including bed, breakfast, a 60-minute spa treatment each, 20% saving on Conrad Spa treatments and 20% saving on food & beverage.
To book your stay, please call 02 811 5555.