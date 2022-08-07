American Hospital Dubai partners with Zimmer Biomet Institute to deliver cadaveric training for Orthopedic surgeons from UAE and Saudi Arabia
Two-day cadaveric training sessions held at Mohamed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences with speakers from MENA and South Africa on the latest orthopedic procedures
American Hospital Dubai, in collaboration with Zimmer Biomet Institute (ZBI) and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), held a two-day cadaveric training session on July 30-31 on Zimmer Biomet's latest Primary and Revision Total Knee Replacement (TKR) systems for Orthopedic surgeons from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. These courses, with expert speakers from MENA and South Africa, are part of American Hospital Dubai’s commitment to support advanced educational activities for medical professionals in the UAE and the region.
The two-day courses evaluated today's challenges in Primary and Revision TKR procedures, offering an opportunity for surgeons to connect with peers and faculty and exchange knowledge on these topics through lectures, case discussions and cadaveric workshops.
Surgeons performed primary and revision knee procedures safely and effectively on anatomical specimens to understand how to improve TKR outcomes for patients
Earlier this year, American Hospital Dubai and Zimmer Biomet Institute, a leader in medical education, signed a partnership to deliver interactive learning experiences on various orthopedic topics including advanced robotics assisted surgery training for surgeons from the UAE and the region to be held at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dubai. This partnership aims to improve clinical outcomes and patient post-surgery care standards in the UAE and the region.
Sherif Beshara, the CEO of American Hospital Dubai and Group CEO Mohamed and Obaid Al Mulla Group, the holding company of American Hospital Dubai, welcomed the workshop. "Our collaboration with ZBI and MBRU underlines the hospital's commitment to boost UAE's healthcare research and development. We want our nation to be a hub for medical excellence. This partnership will empower medical professionals and surgeons at the hospital with high-quality training in orthopedics and advanced robotics systems, reiterating our commitment to world-class medical treatment and care for our patients in UAE and the region," he said.