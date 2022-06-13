UNU NFT - The next BlueChip NFT ropes in Priyanshu Joshi as partner and COO on board.
UNU NFT - 3333 in total, is all set to become the next Blue-Chip NFT in the NFT Space.
UNU NFT has already secured partnerships with some of the biggest NFT in the space like Azuki, Monaco and several other top collaborations as all the Unu NFTs are unique and represent a new form of global consciousness for doing good and owning real value.
IGNITE GROUP has also joined as an early investing partner and Wilder, Flow, YGG and many others have joined in as a strategic partner in the project. Whereas Priyanshu Joshi - Founder and CEO of NFT BOOSTS has joined as a partner and COO in the project. They are the largest in the world with an effective & accountable reach of 500,000 manual impressions per day on various social media platforms, more than enough to trend any brand on social media everyday. He also owns Diginix Ai Dubai, a software company and Ozo & Rob - 3D Printer manufacturing company.
Impact NFTs to transform the future - What is UNU NFT ?
How do we really bring positive transformation to this planet? https://unuverse.io/ - lists 3333 unique animal NFTs representing the most bizarre and amazing creatures out there. Think of it like a UN red list in Web3, with you as an owner of the impact NFT.
Each animal NFT can be connected to positive impact projects (CAUSES) validated by the UNU DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), which acts as the central organization representing the unu core values. Owning your favorite animal gets you a seat in the DAO and with that a lot of utility, including the unu token. There are only 3333 seats, with a lot of like-minded people and impact investors. The project is already asked to expand the list. But the drop is limited and the list is carefully selected to represent the most valuable creatures out there.
As a new bluechip NFT, we have the responsibility to correct the value chain and use blockchain technology to give representation for those often omitted in the old financial system. This is very powerful opportunity and we are just at the beginning. Says serial tech entrepreneur, environmentalist and producer, Julian Gaertner 易宇航
The team of Unuverse spans between continents and brings together like minded people ready for some positive change.
About Unuverse
Unuverse is a community-driven project and animal-themed collection of 3,333 NFTs.
Each NFT represents a different species of the animal kingdom and the entire collection acts as a decentralized database for endangered species, similar to the United Nations Red List.
The animals also have a number of Power Values, Attributes attached to them that represent their skills, like making beautiful sound or filter polluted water etc.
By owning the native token, $UNU, or one of the NFT animals, users gain governance rights over the Unuverse DAO and can vote to fund multiple projects promoting biodiversity and the protection of endangered species.
We believe NGO’s and Entrepreneurs working for Impact Projects should definitely get hold of UNU NFT to get all the benefits of the available fund to support their projects and make a positive impact on the environment.
Join our fast-growing community by visiting our official website or following us on our socials ( Twitter, Telegram, Instagram, Discord ).
website : https://unuverse.io