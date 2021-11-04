Union Coop celebrates UAE Flag Day

In celebration of the UAE Flag Day, Union Coop raised 40 UAE flags in all its branches, commercial centers and buildings located in strategic areas of the Emirate of Dubai. Khalid Humaid Bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO, Union Coop, participated in the flag raising ceremony at Al Warqa City Mall building, in the presence of divisions and dept. directors and section managers from Union Coop and a crowd of employees.

On this occasion, Al Falasi, extended his warmest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, and his brothers, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, rulers of the Emirates, and to all residents of the country, both Emiratis and residents, wishing that this occasion would bring back more of prosperity and achievement at the domestic and international levels.

He stressed that this occasion has become an annual event awaited by everyone in Union Coop to express their love and appreciation for the wise leadership and the dear homeland, pointing out that the celebration of all institutions in the country simultaneously by raising the flag embodies the feeling of belongingness and loyalty to the homeland and the celebration of great achievements of the people of the UAE under the wise leadership.