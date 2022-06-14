"There's a Father's Day, too!" Floward Launches Its Father's Day Campaign
Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK, is celebrating Father's Day with a campaign that raises awareness around this occasion by launching a new and exclusive collection of gifts tailored for fathers.
The campaign aims to highlight that, just like mothers, fathers too deserve to be celebrated and appreciated for all the hard work they do for their families. The campaign also encourages people to show their gratitude for their fathers by sending them gifts and flowers in a step to normalize gifting men flowers on special occasions like Father's Day.
Floward was one of the first companies in the region to celebrate Father's Day when it launched its campaign a few years ago that went viral and brought awareness to this often-neglected day. The company aims to encourage people to celebrate this day by showing their fathers how much they love and appreciate them just like they do on Mother's Day.
Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the most exciting local designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages the last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.
