The Rags-To-Riches Story of Notify CEO Michael Stalley
Dubai
Successful entrepreneur Michael Stalley grew up in Hartlepool, one of the roughest and poorest cities in the United Kingdom. When he was a child, his family experienced financial struggles, as they lived barely above the poverty line. To get out of the slums of Hartlepool, Michael resorted to reselling different things at school. This venture slowly became successful, and soon, he was already earning well enough for himself.
Michael got six pairs of Nike and Off-White’s The Ten in 2017 from in-store drops in London and through winning some raffles. Getting his hands on these iconic pairs of shoes opened the door for Michael to get serious with his reselling business. Michael started gaining more money than he’d ever had in his life, so he decided to stick with sneakers for his reselling venture.
To boost his buy-and-sell business, Michael joined plenty of sneaker botting groups when he decided to learn about botting as well. Since he was new to the business, he would be ridiculed for asking basic questions that sounded stupid to more established people in the industry. With this unpleasant experience, Michael promised to create his own community where the needs of people from all levels of experience would be catered to.
Using his experience from sneaker botting groups as inspiration, Michael built his own company, Notify, using the profit from his years selling sneakers. At Notify, Michael welcomes all types of users as he wants the community he made to foster a conducive learning and working environment. Notify became the realization of Michael’s lifelong dream of becoming financially free while helping others achieve the same.
Notify is a reselling platform that offers premium features that promise to give premium results. Its blazing fast monitors cover various websites, including Footsites, Supreme, Shopify, and more. The company is constantly expanding its coverage of other websites as it aims to maximize its clients’ reach. In addition, Notify has a dedicated support team that is available 24/7 to offer expert support to its clients.
Clients can upgrade their arsenal through Notify’s strong network with some of the most prestigious businesses, especially those related to sneakers. Notify gives its premium members exclusive access to the most desirable tools for their marketing needs. In addition, the company promises to provide its clients with constant assistance with their reselling using frequent bots and proxy group buys.
As Michael tries to improve Notify, he sticks to the concept of Kaizen, which is a Japanese philosophy of continuous improvement. He shares this concept with his Twitter followers and enforces it with his team as he looks to improve all functions of the company. Michael wants Notify to be the best it can be, regardless of how its counterparts in the industry do in the succeeding years.
Michael encourages his fellow budding entrepreneurs to be kind and humble from the onset of their careers until they achieve success. He built the connections he currently has by being kind to anybody he met along the way. Michael will continue to stick to these values as he tries to put Notify at the top of the reselling industry.