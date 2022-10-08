Sharaf DG goes green with its Mega Home Fest offering

Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

Sharaf DG is reclaiming the green cover by creating renewable and sustainable resources with its Mega Home Fest, an ecological attempt to reverse and replenish nature. It is effectively addressing two needs; minimising the economic impact of energy on households, while rewarding energy efficient choices. Customers can present their utility bills at Sharaf DG to avail a flat 10 per cent discount. They can also redeem instant cash discounts with green points on purchase of five, four, and three-star appliances or

televisions.

Customers stand the chance to win the Dh5 million tree with assured gifts, daily raffles, and home makeovers. Thus, everyone walks away a winner on every purchase of television, audio, appliances or personal care products, with 60 winners over 30 days taking home the biggest prizes in daily raffle draws. Moreover, three mega winners get to win a dream makeover of up to Dh120,000.

Lock your year’s worth of guaranteed savings up to Dh5,000 with Sharaf DG through discounts on purchases every month. Customers can also upgrade to the latest appliances through the ‘trade-in-fiesta’.

With energy efficiency at its core and to help reduce carbon footprint, customers can contribute to reduce the impact on climate change while going easy on their pockets.

Televisions and home appliances have great potential for contributing to inclusive green growth, leading to low-carbon paths and Sharaf DG has set out to make a green difference in this direction.